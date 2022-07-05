Authorities release identity of victim who drowned at Lake Conroe on July 4

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CW39) — A San Antonio man is dead after authorities say he drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. It happened shortly before 3 p.m., according to Montgomery County officials. Witnesses say the man, identified as 28-year-old Binh Le was swimming when he began waving…
A Texas man drowned on Independence Day weekend in a lake outside of Houston on the Fourth of July. The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable reports that the man was from San Antonio. First responders recovered the body of Binh Le, 28, from the San Antonio area, out of the...
A pursuit in Montgomery County ended in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputy saw a motorcycle going in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit near Hardin Store Road and Anderson.
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the Houston area nearly a month ago. According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Karishma Marie Porbanderwala, 23, was last seen on June 8 near the Methodist Hospital off of SH 249 in northwest Harris County.
SAN ANTONIO – Update July 6, 11:30 a.m. — Family and friends on social media have confirmed that the Travis County dive team has recovered the body. A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters. Texas...
SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
SAN ANTONIO — The search for a missing 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake Sunday evening and never resurfaced has come to an end, Comal County authorities say. The man has been identified as Robbie Berlingeri. Comal County Emergency Services District 3 said Berlingeri went missing around...
Early Tuesday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call on Glen Eagle Drive. Once officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Mental Health Deputies were alerted and responded. After over 90-minutes a Mental Health Deputy talked to the suspect he came out peacefully. He was transported to the hospital by MCHD for a mental health evaluation. There were no injuries.
Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks. South Brazos County Fire Department Chief Harvie Cheshire says a pile of tires and approximately two acres of land burned inside the speedway oval.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators believe they may have identified a body that was found in Liberty County. (Editor's note: The above video is from a June 23, 2022 newscast.) The body was found on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a dog brought what was determined to be a...
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said the baby boy who was found alone at a southwest Houston apartment complex has been identified by family members Wednesday evening. The infant, who family members said is 12 months old, was found around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday by a gate inside the...
A few hundred fish were found dead in the East Fork of the San Jacinto River on the west side of Cleveland on Saturday, and authorities are now investigating to see if the fish died from a contaminant in the river or another cause. According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was injured in an apparent road rage incident that he may have started, officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The sheriff's office told ABC13 the call came in at about 8:38 a.m. for a major crash at 16498 North Freeway...
MONT BELVIEU, Texas – The Mont Belvieu Police Department didn’t hold back any punches (no pun intended) when releasing information about a suspected road rage incident that occurred Tuesday. “There has been lots of social media buzz about an incident in Mont Belvieu this morning, so MBPD wanted...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found with multiple cuts to the neck in the city's south side. On Monday morning, patrol officers were in the 3800 block of Alice Street when they saw a pickup truck parked along the street.
