Authorities release identity of victim who drowned at Lake Conroe on July 4

Early Tuesday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call on Glen Eagle Drive. Once officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Mental Health Deputies were alerted and responded. After over 90-minutes a Mental Health Deputy talked to the suspect he came out peacefully. He was transported to the hospital by MCHD for a mental health evaluation. There were no injuries.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO