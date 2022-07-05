ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Authorities release identity of victim who drowned at Lake Conroe on July 4

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONROE, Texas – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, authorities say

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CW39) — A San Antonio man is dead after authorities say he drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. It happened shortly before 3 p.m., according to Montgomery County officials. Witnesses say the man, identified as 28-year-old Binh Le was swimming when he began waving…
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Pursuit in Montgomery County ends in deadly motorcycle crash

A pursuit in Montgomery County ended in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputy saw a motorcycle going in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit near Hardin Store Road and Anderson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

$1,000 reward for lost family heirloom - on Trail or Waterway area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Conroe, TX
Accidents
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Accidents
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing woman, 23, last seen nearly a month ago in NW Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the Houston area nearly a month ago. According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Karishma Marie Porbanderwala, 23, was last seen on June 8 near the Methodist Hospital off of SH 249 in northwest Harris County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Travis, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Update July 6, 11:30 a.m. — Family and friends on social media have confirmed that the Travis County dive team has recovered the body. A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters. Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mocomotive.com

Missing Person Juvenile – Tristan Windom-Reed

SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Conroe#Accident
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GLEN EAGLE SWAT SCENE ENDS PEACEFULLY

Early Tuesday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call on Glen Eagle Drive. Once officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Mental Health Deputies were alerted and responded. After over 90-minutes a Mental Health Deputy talked to the suspect he came out peacefully. He was transported to the hospital by MCHD for a mental health evaluation. There were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED ON LAKE CONROE

Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The locati…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/drowning-victim-recovered-on-lake-conroe/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Body of 41-year-old man who drowned in Canyon Lake found by authorities

Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.
CANYON LAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBTX.com

Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks. South Brazos County Fire Department Chief Harvie Cheshire says a pile of tires and approximately two acres of land burned inside the speedway oval.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy