FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Thunderstorms continue to roll in this Tuesday night. Wind gusts of up to 60 MPH plus heavy rain have made for an unsafe night especially around Allen County. Some trees reported down and power out to some areas especially in eastern Allen County. The heavy rain may cause localized flooding. Stay in and stay safe. Other storms may develop later tonight. Stay with Fort Wayne’s NBC and FIRST ALERT weather for the latest.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO