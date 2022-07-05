ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City's Fourth of July is "the funnest parade for sure"

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a great day for a parade. According to Jenny Diersen, who’s head of special events for Park City, everything went smoothly for the 2022 Fourth of July celebration. Fifty-one parade entries marched down Main Street and Park Avenue starting at 11 a.m. to the sound of cheers from the...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstyleanddesign.com

Enjoy Summer with Utah Festivals and City Celebrations

Warm weather and long days mean it’s time for Utah summer festivals, art fairs and marketplaces. We’ve tracked down everything from family outings to creative date nights to weekend getaways you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for these upcoming town celebrations and one-of-a-kind festivals:. Park...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

New Portal Warehousing location in Salt Lake announced

Salt Lake City —Portal Warehousing, Utah’s first flexible industrial space solution for Salt Lake City area e-commerce businesses, will officially open its doors on July 13, 2022. The concept that reinvents the warehouse industry will open with 50 percent of its tenant space already occupied by e-commerce and distribution companies attracted to its top-tier logistics infrastructure. Portal Warehousing will hold an open house-style Grand Opening event on Wednesday, July 13th from 5:00-8:00 pm. RSVP here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
City
South Jordan, UT
Park City, UT
Government
buildingsaltlake.com

How a TRAX extension on 400 West could connect crucial parts of Salt Lake City

On the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City, 400 West seems like the perfect stretch of street for a light rail extension. Lots of new high-density housing is being built nearby in the Depot and Granary districts of the city, and residents of those units would benefit from another public transit option. Beloved local businesses located on the road, like The Rose Establishment and Bewilder Brewing, would likely welcome a new way to get customers to their doors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Roadway improvements through out Park City to begin Tuesday

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s 2022 Pavement Program and summer roadway improvements will begin Tuesday. The projects are implemented each summer to help maintain and extend the lift of city roads to avoid total reconstruction. Schedule:. Meadows Drive – SR-224 to Crestline Dr:. July 5-6 Bonanza...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Ramp closures planned for I-215 later this month

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is planning to restore a freeway flyover bridge in Salt Lake County this July. The bridge connects Union Park Ave. to westbound I-215 in Cottonwood Heights, and though repair work commenced Tuesday, the ramp closure is not scheduled until July 13, ending July 28. […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#City High#Park Avenue#Fourth Of July#Park City High School
visitogden.com

Best Local Restaurants in North Ogden

One of the best things about Ogden is our unique restaurants. About three miles north of Downtown Ogden, North Ogden is home to a delicious offering of local and family-owned eateries. Whether you’re just passing through or want to make an intentional visit, here are five North Ogden restaurants you must try!
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Thousands show up for Provo's Grand Parade on the 4th of July

PROVO — Thousands of people donned their stars and stripes, packed their sun umbrellas and lined up along downtown Provo's streets on Monday to watch the annual Grand Parade. An estimated 300,000 people attended the parade, one of the largest 4th of July celebrations in Utah. The feeling of...
PROVO, UT
KPCW

E-bikes sales are up - and so are concerns in the community

Summer in Park City means more time outdoors and on the trails. E-bikes have become a popular mode of transportation in the area. Kids ride them to parks; parents use them to go to dinner. Visitors rent them to get around. Some in hilly neighborhoods use them to make grocery store runs. The list goes on.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City grass fire under control

UPDATED 7/6/22 4:40 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City grass fire has been contained after igniting Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials say they began receiving calls of a field fire the “size of a tennis court” near SR 201. The fire spread to a building nearby burning “compressed […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Hundreds of affordable housing units saved and renovated in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Almost 300 affordable housing units in Salt Lake County will be preserved and renovated thanks to new multi-million dollar federal funding. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Multifamily Housing announced it has closed a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Housing Authority of Salt Lake County for its New City Plaza apartment site.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Historic tree removal in Midway is on hold after public backlash

A new campsite planned for an open space area in Wasatch County paused construction last week after a group of citizens raised concerns over trees being cut down. Just outside Midway, a few acres on the edge of Wasatch Mountain State Park are home to a grassy field overlooked on each side by rows of thick, tall black willow trees estimated to be more than 100 years old. Within those trees and a wetland area nearby are owls, cranes and other species of birds and wildlife.
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy