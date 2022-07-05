ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Search suspended for missing boater in Winchester

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrlR4_0gUldzRG00

WINCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The search for a boater who was reported missing in Winchester Monday evening has been suspended.

The boater, identified by Massachusetts State Police as a man in his 50s, was reported missing just before 6 p.m.

Police said he was last seen on a vessel in Upper Mystic Lake off Shannon Beach near the Medford Boat Club.

Divers responded to the scene to assist in the search. Police plan to pick the search back up Tuesday morning.

