Sunday Morning Shooting Reported at 76 Gas Station on Powell Street

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area left a 56-year-old woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting was reported at 12:51 a.m. in the first block of McAllister Street off of Market Street. The woman was outside when someone shot her and then fled, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
ARRESTEE(S): Therel Scott (5/31/79) Officers responded to the area of Sycamore Dr for a report of a drive by shooting. The VIC stated her apartment and vehicle were hit by gunfire and the unknown responsible fled the scene. While officers were investigating the incident, security at Sycamore Square reported being the victim of a brandishing from a firearm. The suspect description matched the suspect from the shooting and a vehicle license plate was obtained. The suspect vehicle was located on a nearby street and the driver, Therel Scott, was detained without incident.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week.
Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 1-3,...
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building.
At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
BERKELEY, Calif. - Police recently arrested a 32-year-old woman in relation to a shooting in Berkeley. Authorities said on May 16 a road rage incident started on Interstate 80 near the Ashby Avenue off-ramp, leading to a shooting near the 700 block of Folger Avenue. The suspect fired three rounds into the air with a handgun at 5:33 p.m., then left the area in their vehicle, authorities said.
UPDATE: OPD says Hunt has been found safe. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an “at-risk” man, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Hunt, 73, was last seen Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. on the 600 block of 51st Street. Hunt is considered to be at risk […]
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet while watching fireworks in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday night, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Underwood Avenue and Ingalls Street. The girl was taken to a hospital after being struck by the bullet […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
(BCN) — Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the […]
OAKLAND, Calif. - A tight-knit circle of Tongan friends and family have not yet buried a 28-year-old man killed during an Oakland chase, but they did celebrate the life of Lolomanaia "Lolo' Soakai over the July 4 weekend. Henry Soakai told KTVU on Wednesday that his older brother's autopsy has...
A fourth of July fireworks show at the Oakland Coliseum ended with four gunshot-related injuries, according to Oakland Police Department (OPD). On Tuesday, OPD announced it is investigating four firearm-related injuries that occurred after 9:30 p.m. at the Coliseum, following a 5-1 Oakland A’s victory with a season-high crowd of 24,403 fans.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested on July 4 for dressing as a Comcast employee and attempting to rob a home, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Christopher Ramirez, 30, was arrested for the crime and booked into jail on multiple charges.
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — On June 24 police arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with a shooting that happened in May on Folger Avenue, according to a press release from Berkeley Police Department. KRON On is streaming now. On May 16 just after 5:30 p.m., a shooting happened near...
OAKLAND (BCN) — A 3-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Monday night in East Oakland, police said. The boy was shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue. The boy was taken to a hospital following the shooting and police have opened an investigation. […]
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of La Prell Briggs in March. The suspect, Damian Jones Jr. of Vallejo, was arrested at a traffic stop on 118 Peach Street, after police acquired a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones Jr....
