Hawaii Welcomes First Kiwi Travelers in Two-Plus Years

Prior to COVID, the joke on Hawaii business signs was “closed for luaus, big surf, no like work.” Now, however, closed signs are seen more and more, and a case in point today. Hawaii businesses are reducing hours or closing entirely, either temporarily or permanently, like a popular restaurant below featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives.” It’s all because of limited staffing and mushrooming costs.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has played a starring role in numerous movies and TV series, from current productions like “NCIS: Hawaii” to older ones like Elvis’ “Blue Hawaii.” The white sandy beaches and lush, tropical rainforests offer the perfect setting for paradise. But Hawaii has also been used as a film location to act as other parts of the world.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,381 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information. There...
The Hawaii State Farm Fair is this Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 9am – 7pm and Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 9:30am to 3pm at Kualoa Ranch. There will be lots of educational exhibits, a country market with local produce and plants to purchase, live entertainment, local food vendors and so much more!
When people think of off-the-grid living, small cabins hidden in a deep wooded forests or camper vans come to mind. But, a new listing in Hawaii provides a self-sufficient lifestyle in a spacious and luxurious package. Sitting on nearly 16 acres on Maui, the ‘art farm’ is for sale seeking $3.275 million.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Data from tech real-estate marketplace company Zillow reveals the most expensive homes in Hawaii from May 2022. Using this data, Stacker compiled the Top 30 results. Hanalei was ranked the most expensive city with a typical home value of $3,103,946 — that’s nearly 250% higher than...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department reported a brush fire near Lahaina on Wednesday, July 6 at 3:18 p.m. MFD reported the fire to be at the corner of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on the mauka side. According to HFD, the blaze was sparked by agricultural equipment...
State Lawmaker Matthew LoPresti declined to speak with Hawaii News Now, but the video showed him trying to avoid being arrested in Ewa Beach on June 16. Ex-Senate majority leader at center of bribery scandal sentenced to federal prison. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. He also got three years supervised...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and many will be preparing to celebrate the federal holiday. So what will be open and what will be closed?. The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:. CLOSED:. City and County of Honolulu...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair will be returning after a two-year pause and there will be something for everyone. The event will have educational exhibits from the Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local, It Matters” Education Pavilion, fresh produce, diverse plants and local vendors.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s “Our Care, Our Choice” Act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, giving terminally ill patients the right to use prescribed end-of-life medications. Twenty-eight people died that year after being prescribed the medications. In 2020, the figure was 34. And in 2021, according...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reports Highway 19 at mile 13 near Honomu in the Hamakua District on the Big Island is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Big Island police said the closure is expected up to three hours,
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Military police at Schofield Barracks are stepping up security measures following reports of unspecified threats to military installations and personnel in Hawaii. A unit building at the barracks was secured Wednesday morning after military police responded to reported suspicious activity. The all-clear was given around 9:45 a.m....
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were lots of loud booms during the Pearl Harbor fireworks on Monday, July 4. One of those booms was not a firework. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. A representative of the U.S. Navy told KHON2 that...
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Parades and foreworks will be featured on both sides of the Big Island during the Monday festivities. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation is holding this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Officials provided this information on both events:
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green continues to enjoy a commanding lead in the Democratic primary race for governor, while Congressman Kai Kahele and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano are in a distant second and third place, respectively. That’s according to the results of a new Honolulu Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Honomu. The rider, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead Monday at the scene by officials. Highway 19 was shut down in both directions around the mile marker 13 for several hours. The roadway has since...
The next chapter in the takeover of a parcel of land in central Oahu by Hawaiians claiming ancestral rights to the property by “heirdom” played out on Friday when dozens of Honolulu police and state sheriffs moved in to enforce a court order and evict the group that had illegally occupied the site for more than nine months.
