Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Welcomes First Kiwi Travelers in Two-Plus Years

By HawaiiNewsOnline
hawaiinews.online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Airlines this weekend resumed its three-times-weekly service...

hawaiinews.online

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii “Closed Without Notice” Signs Include Guy Fieri Find

Prior to COVID, the joke on Hawaii business signs was “closed for luaus, big surf, no like work.” Now, however, closed signs are seen more and more, and a case in point today. Hawaii businesses are reducing hours or closing entirely, either temporarily or permanently, like a popular restaurant below featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives.” It’s all because of limited staffing and mushrooming costs.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Can you figure out which films these Hawaii locations played a starring role in?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has played a starring role in numerous movies and TV series, from current productions like “NCIS: Hawaii” to older ones like Elvis’ “Blue Hawaii.” The white sandy beaches and lush, tropical rainforests offer the perfect setting for paradise. But Hawaii has also been used as a film location to act as other parts of the world.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 4,381 COVID cases, 20 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,381 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information. There...
HAWAII STATE
thisweekhawaii.com

The 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair

The Hawaii State Farm Fair is this Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 9am – 7pm and Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 9:30am to 3pm at Kualoa Ranch. There will be lots of educational exhibits, a country market with local produce and plants to purchase, live entertainment, local food vendors and so much more!
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Agricultural equipment sparks brush fire on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department reported a brush fire near Lahaina on Wednesday, July 6 at 3:18 p.m. MFD reported the fire to be at the corner of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on the mauka side. According to HFD, the blaze was sparked by agricultural equipment...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

What’s closed and open on July 4th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and many will be preparing to celebrate the federal holiday. So what will be open and what will be closed?. The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:. CLOSED:. City and County of Honolulu...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii State Farm Fair returns to Kualoa Ranch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair will be returning after a two-year pause and there will be something for everyone. The event will have educational exhibits from the Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local, It Matters” Education Pavilion, fresh produce, diverse plants and local vendors.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Unspecified threats to Hawaii military installations, personnel prompts increased security response

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Military police at Schofield Barracks are stepping up security measures following reports of unspecified threats to military installations and personnel in Hawaii. A unit building at the barracks was secured Wednesday morning after military police responded to reported suspicious activity. The all-clear was given around 9:45 a.m....
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Details On 2022 Fourth Of July Events In Hilo and Kona

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Parades and foreworks will be featured on both sides of the Big Island during the Monday festivities. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation is holding this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Officials provided this information on both events:
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist in his 50s dies following crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Honomu. The rider, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead Monday at the scene by officials. Highway 19 was shut down in both directions around the mile marker 13 for several hours. The roadway has since...
HONOMU, HI

