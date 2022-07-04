ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

San Diego police sergeant injured in Temecula crash

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gUlbf6O00

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department was badly injured Saturday during a crash with a pickup in Temecula, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his department-issued motorcycle north on Rainbow Canyon Road just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard when he lost control at a curve going about 35-45 mph.

The sergeant’s motorcycle then slid onto its right side and across the road’s solid double yellow lines into opposing traffic, where it collided with a 2000 Nissan Frontier, according to the CHP.

The sergeant, a 42-year-old man from Temecula, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

No arrests were made and the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car hits San Diego Police vehicle, flees scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a collision in which a driver struck a patrol car in Bankers Hill Tuesday morning and then fled the scene. SDPD officials said a department vehicle was in the 2100 block of Front Street at around 3:45 a.m. when it was hit by a car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Temecula, CA
Crime & Safety
Temecula, CA
Accidents
City
Temecula, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

SDPD Sergeant Suffered Major Injuries in Temecula Crash

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road just...
TEMECULA, CA
onscene.tv

High Speed Head-On Major Injury Accident | Chula Vista

07.03.2022 | 1:06 PM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Olympic Parkway according to witnesses. She lost control of her vehicle and went into the center divider and hit a tree. The car went airborne and hit another vehicle head-on that was being driven by a male with his female companion as the passenger in the #2 lane of the westbound traffic. The Mercedes then flipped and hit the Mercedes SUV that was in the #1 lane, before landing in the center divider again. The woman was extricated from the Mercedes as were the two victims on the gray sedan. All 3 were transported to Mercy Hospital as major injuries according to the CVFD Captain on the scene. Westbound traffic was blocked for a time until the rescue and clean-up were completed. The female from the Mercedes will be checked for DUI at the hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Nissan Frontier
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 74 East of Hemet

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, authorities said Tuesday. Erik Mortensen of Idyllwild suffered grave injuries about 6:40 p.m. Monday when he crashed on the eastbound side of the two-lane corridor in an area known as Bee Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
HEMET, CA
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy