San Diego police sergeant injured in Temecula crash

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department was badly injured Saturday during a crash with a pickup in Temecula, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his department-issued motorcycle north on Rainbow Canyon Road just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard when he lost control at a curve going about 35-45 mph.

The sergeant’s motorcycle then slid onto its right side and across the road’s solid double yellow lines into opposing traffic, where it collided with a 2000 Nissan Frontier, according to the CHP.

The sergeant, a 42-year-old man from Temecula, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

No arrests were made and the crash remains under investigation.