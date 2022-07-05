ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Inflation affects some Fourth of July plans; others not so much

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas — While lots of people will go to the fireworks shows tonight, many others had parties of their own today. For the Cisneros family, food and fun were on the menu at Tyler State Park. "We just like doing stuff like this, like to keep the...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Sorry East Texas Kids, The First Day Of School Is Coming Up Soon

I couldn't believe it when I walked into Walmart this past weekend on S. Broadway in Tyler to do some grocery shopping, shortly after I entered the store on the pharmacy/home goods side, I was greeted with at least three full-length aisles stocked with mountains of school supplies. Yeah, now that the 4th of July is behind us, it is time for back to school, and not soon after that, we'll see Christmas in the store too! But first, it's all about school.
KLTV

Mark Scirto continues recovery, celebrates birthday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You might have seen it all over social media. Today we are celebrating a very special birthday. It’s Chief Meteorologist, Mark Scirto’s special day. Mark has more reasons than usual to be joyful as he continues to recover from the stroke he suffered about two months ago. Mark wants you to know he is doing great—doing more “normal things” running errands and seeing family and friends between rehab sessions. He will celebrate this birthday with his family including his 14 grandkids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Copperas Cove, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lindale, TX
Tyler, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
CBS19

Superior HealthPlan helps start up hygiene closets in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — We don't often spend much time thinking about hygiene items when going grocery shopping, but they can be costly at check out. Inside the Wadel-Connally Building in Tyler, you’ll find a closet full of hygiene products. This hygiene closet is one of four in East...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A YouTube Channel is Still Mad Because We Critiqued Their Video About Tyler, Texas

In May of 2021, a YouTube channel called Southern Life came through Tyler and filmed a very confusing and very misinformed video about the city. The video was full of nonsense conjecture, yawning and just flat out wrong information. This from a channel that claimed at one time to help people move to the south. This channel decided to come back to Tyler in March of this year and once again spouted a bunch of nonsense and misinformation.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire marshal says Kilgore Best Western fire electrical in nature

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says the investigation into a fire at a Kilgore hotel is now closed. According to Moore, the fire was accidental in nature and electrical. Moore said the fire started with an air conditioning unit. The fire happened at the Kilgore...
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Vehicles#East Texas#Fresh Fruit
CBS19

Planet Fitness to open 2nd location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A popular, affordable gym is launching a second location in the Rose City. Planet Fitness will open a new facility in The Village at Cumberland Park, located at 8950 S. Broadway Ave. The new 22,000 sq. ft. location will be housed next door to Studio Movie...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas farmers experiencing one of the toughest years on record

TYLER, Texas — On the first day of July, many were in shock when they heard the news: the popular East Texas Farmers Market made the difficult decision to close for the year. This came at a surprise because usually the season lasts until the end of July or even early August.
101.5 KNUE

Clever! Tyler, TX Rants Raves and Recommendations Merch For Sale

Just under 38,000 people are currently part of the Facebook group titled “Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, & Recommendations”. It’s a group that was started 4+ years ago to help give suggestions to other people here in East Texas but obviously, most having to do with specifically Tyler, TX although often times surrounding areas are discussed as well.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 386 County Road, Mineola

This picturesque East Texas ranch is only 90 miles from Dallas but feels a million miles away from the noise of the big city. This flawless property boasts 125 manicured acres, fully fenced, with a 4-acre lake. The property’s two-level custom-built modern farmhouse has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a two-car carport, and a swimming pool with a hot tub. The kitchen features two islands and commercial-grade appliances. Other features include central HVAC, a library, an office, and his and her separate master baths with heated floors. A guest house offers two bedrooms and one bath with a full kitchen, living room, and attached carport. Venture outside, where you will find a full workshop with storage, a bathroom, central HVAC, and a car lift. Feed your hobbies with the basketball court or a horse barn complete with a bathroom, tack room, and four horse stables.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

East Texas drought increases risk of encroaching wildlife

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas summer heat and drought can push wildlife into populated areas looking for a water source, and put them in conflict with humans in populated areas. These encounters come with risks that people should protect themselves against. Birds, mammals and insects all have a...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Lake Gladewater 4th of July

Stateline Fireworks in Tyler saw a steady flow of customers Sunday. Store manager Maria Alvarez said sales have gone up by the day.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy