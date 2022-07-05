Bad weather forces Edgewater to call off Fourth Fest

MADISON, Wis. — On and off rain forced the Edgewater Hotel in Madison to cancel its “Fourth Fest” that was scheduled for Monday.

The family event was scheduled to feature three live bands and a kid zone with face painting, balloons and more. Hotel staff says it was a tough call to cancel after they had roughly a thousand people attend last year.

“We were looking at hail today, which I think had part to do with it, because we can’t cover the whole plaza with our tent, unfortunately,” Carrick Baio of the Edgewater said. “We need a little bit of sunlight and clear skies if we’re to do anything, so I think it was mainly a safety concern.”

Despite Monday’s cancellation there is still more fun scheduled for later in the week, including a Brewers-Cubs game on the big screen in the plaza, a movie night Thursday, and live bluegrass music on Friday.

