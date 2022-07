Fourth of July festivities turn violent in Boulder. Police broke up a large party where they said large groups of people were setting fires, jumping on cars, and setting off illegal fireworks. It happened near 17th Street and Cascade Avenue in the city’s University Hill section. Police said a few burglaries were also reported, but did not release further details. At least two people were detained for questioning. Boulder Police said one person faces trespassing charges; it’s unclear what charges the second person who was detained may be facing.

1 DAY AGO