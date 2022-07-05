ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Highland Park shooting: Man arrested after 4 July mass shooting

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS police have arrested a suspect after six people were killed in a shooting attack on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert E Crimo III, 22, was detained after a brief chase, police said. The gunman climbed on to a roof, shooting randomly at spectators using...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 12

Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Associated Press

Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Aiden McCarthy’s photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy’s parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy. “At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening. Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Love triangle’ murder, plastic surgery, and Costa Rica escape: How top cyclist’s alleged killer evaded bungling officials for seven weeks

When Austin detectives investigating the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson interviewed their key suspect three days after her death, they found her to be angry and evasive.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, “turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner” when asked by detective Katy Conner on 14 May about her boyfriend Colin Strickland spending time with Ms Wilson on the day of her murder 72 hours earlier, according to a police affidavit. Austin police called Ms Armstrong in for questioning after they discovered that real estate agent and part-time yoga instructor had an open misdemeanour warrant on a...
AUSTIN, TX
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Mass Shootings#Highland Park#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Law & Crime

NYC Mom and Son Charged with Beating Her 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death in ‘Revolting, Disturbing Case’

A 36-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son are behind bars in New York City nearly a year after the woman’s 7-year-old daughter was beaten to death, authorities say. Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that a grand jury returned indictments against Navasia Jones and Paul Fine Jr. on several felony charges in the August 2021 death of Julissia Batties. Charges include second-degree murder under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life and manslaughter.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy