Tiny Homes Market to Reach USD 3.57 Billion Globally by 2026 at 4.45% CAGR | Technavio

A bear market occurs when the underlying stock or index falls at least 20% from its highs for more than 60-days. The risk-on buy-the-dip strategy reverses into a risk-off and sell-the-rip stance. Bear markets go through periods of panic that is often described as throwing out the baby with the bathwater. In these situations, it's tough to find long-side winner, as its more a matter of finding stocks that take the least damage on the way down. This relative strength often enables the "buy fading" stock to recover faster on the way back up.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO