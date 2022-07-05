Desperate fight to drag mammoth cargo ship out to sea stalls as the tow cables snap in dangerous 11m swells and tug drivers battle to keep the bulk carrier away from the NSW coast

A daring attempt to take a stranded cargo ship back out to sea has stalled after tow lines broke in dangerous weather conditions overnight.

The MV Portland Bay lost power about one kilometre off Garie Beach in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, on Monday morning leaving 21 crew members stranded in massive seas.

The Hong Kong-registered bulk carrier started drifting towards the cliffs, sparking fears of a maritime disaster, with the Port Authority of NSW dispatching three tug boats to stop the ship and haul it far offshore.

The plan, which sought to have the ship 12 nautical miles out to sea by midnight, kicked off in the afternoon, with the vessel being pulled 2.5 nautical miles out to sea by 6pm.

However, as wet weather wreaked havoc across the region, the towlines broke as the swell reached 11 metres, undoing rescue efforts as the ship again began floating towards the shore.

Efforts to take stranded cargo ship Portland Bay (pictured) back out to sea after it lost power have stalled

A marine map shows the ship sitting off the coast of Cronulla, in Sydney's south, on Tuesday morning

By 6.45am Tuesday, the ship's tracker placed it just two nautical miles offshore from Cronulla, but within an hour it had shifted slightly north - sitting 1.2 nautical miles off Port Botany.

Despite the setback, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the situation was 'stable' as he praised those who worked through the 'treacherous conditions' on Monday evening.

'I would like to thank very much the crews of those tugs for the heroic work they did overnight,' he told reporters on Tuesday.

'They worked through the night to ensure that bulk carrier was in a stable position. It's far from over, their challenge. In this torrential weather and the environment we're in, the situation can change quickly.'

Mr Perrottet said more support was on its way to help the embattled vessel as crews continue to take it further off shore.

'I think through all these stories, whether it's the crews on the tugs or our volunteers, it's what makes our country great, the spirit of service we're seeing day in, day out and the best thing is to continue to follow the instructions,' he said.

'To have 11m swells and carrying out that work is incredibly impressive. Once again, thank you.'

The ship (pictured) was towed off shore but has begun drifting back after the towlines broke overnight

The reversion in the rescue operation comes after attempts to winch non-essential personnel off the ship on Monday afternoon had to be abandoned due to wild conditions.

Emergency helicopters rushed to evacuate eight staff as the storm dragged the ship to within 0.6 nautical miles (1.1km) off shore, despite both anchors being down.

However, rescuers were forced to turn around as massive waves of more than eight metres and gale winds exceeding 70km/h made the mission too unsafe, with authorities shifting focus to taking the vessel back to sea.

As the Engage Marine tugboats arrived at the scene, incident controller John Finch reassured the public the 170m vessel was in a 'stable, anchored position'.

'We've got two tugs in attendance, two anchors deployed, we've got a third that will be arriving in the next 15 or 20 minutes,' he said.

A Polair Police helicopter surveys The Portland Bay cargo ship sits stranded approximately 1klm off the cliffs the of Royal National Park, south of Sydney, on Monday afternoon

'There was an initial plan this morning to evacuate the non-essential staff but once the vessel deployed its anchors and it was in a stable condition it was no longer drifting towards the rocks, the master asked to keep his crew on board.

'At this point in time they're confident they can make an engine repair once they get into safe, deep water.'

Experts estimated the ship was carrying about 1000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil and would trigger an 'ecological disaster' if it were to run aground.

Footage from Surf Life Saving NSW showed a rescue helicopter circling the ship as it battled powerful waves off the Illawarra coast.

'It's a tricky situation, with tower cranes on the ship interfering with any winching attempts,' Surf Life Saving tweeted on Monday afternoon.