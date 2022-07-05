ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Desperate fight to drag mammoth cargo ship out to sea stalls as the tow cables snap in dangerous 11m swells and tug drivers battle to keep the bulk carrier away from the NSW coast

By Tita Smith, Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A daring attempt to take a stranded cargo ship back out to sea has stalled after tow lines broke in dangerous weather conditions overnight.

The MV Portland Bay lost power about one kilometre off Garie Beach in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, on Monday morning leaving 21 crew members stranded in massive seas.

The Hong Kong-registered bulk carrier started drifting towards the cliffs, sparking fears of a maritime disaster, with the Port Authority of NSW dispatching three tug boats to stop the ship and haul it far offshore.

The plan, which sought to have the ship 12 nautical miles out to sea by midnight, kicked off in the afternoon, with the vessel being pulled 2.5 nautical miles out to sea by 6pm.

However, as wet weather wreaked havoc across the region, the towlines broke as the swell reached 11 metres, undoing rescue efforts as the ship again began floating towards the shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrKU0_0gUlZH6o00
Efforts to take stranded cargo ship Portland Bay (pictured) back out to sea after it lost power have stalled 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3108Qh_0gUlZH6o00
A marine map shows the ship sitting off the coast of Cronulla, in Sydney's south, on Tuesday morning 

By 6.45am Tuesday, the ship's tracker placed it just two nautical miles offshore from Cronulla, but within an hour it had shifted slightly north - sitting 1.2 nautical miles off Port Botany.

Despite the setback, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the situation was 'stable' as he praised those who worked through the 'treacherous conditions' on Monday evening.

'I would like to thank very much the crews of those tugs for the heroic work they did overnight,' he told reporters on Tuesday.

'They worked through the night to ensure that bulk carrier was in a stable position. It's far from over, their challenge. In this torrential weather and the environment we're in, the situation can change quickly.'

Mr Perrottet said more support was on its way to help the embattled vessel as crews continue to take it further off shore.

'I think through all these stories, whether it's the crews on the tugs or our volunteers, it's what makes our country great, the spirit of service we're seeing day in, day out and the best thing is to continue to follow the instructions,' he said.

'To have 11m swells and carrying out that work is incredibly impressive. Once again, thank you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0418_0gUlZH6o00
The ship (pictured) was towed off shore but has begun drifting back after the towlines broke overnight 

The reversion in the rescue operation comes after attempts to winch non-essential personnel off the ship on Monday afternoon had to be abandoned due to wild conditions.

Emergency helicopters rushed to evacuate eight staff as the storm dragged the ship to within 0.6 nautical miles (1.1km) off shore, despite both anchors being down.

However, rescuers were forced to turn around as massive waves of more than eight metres and gale winds exceeding 70km/h made the mission too unsafe, with authorities shifting focus to taking the vessel back to sea.

As the Engage Marine tugboats arrived at the scene, incident controller John Finch reassured the public the 170m vessel was in a 'stable, anchored position'.

'We've got two tugs in attendance, two anchors deployed, we've got a third that will be arriving in the next 15 or 20 minutes,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVfxz_0gUlZH6o00
A Polair Police helicopter surveys The Portland Bay cargo ship sits stranded approximately 1klm off the cliffs the of Royal National Park, south of Sydney, on Monday afternoon 

'There was an initial plan this morning to evacuate the non-essential staff but once the vessel deployed its anchors and it was in a stable condition it was no longer drifting towards the rocks, the master asked to keep his crew on board.

'At this point in time they're confident they can make an engine repair once they get into safe, deep water.'

Experts estimated the ship was carrying about 1000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil and would trigger an 'ecological disaster' if it were to run aground.

Footage from Surf Life Saving NSW showed a rescue helicopter circling the ship as it battled powerful waves off the Illawarra coast.

'It's a tricky situation, with tower cranes on the ship interfering with any winching attempts,' Surf Life Saving tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Breakthrough as adrift cargo ship is finally towed to safety after a heartstopping rescue attempt by a hovering helicopter failed in monster seas

A stranded cargo ship has finally been towed to safety after a daring rescue attempt was hampered by dangerous conditions. The Port Authority of NSW said the Portland Bay vessel was under tow by three Engage Marine tugboats after a 'successful extraction' of its two anchors. The Hong Kong-registered bulk...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sailors lucky to be alive after clutching to the hull of their capsized yacht for 15 freezing hours in 'extreme' seas as Australian missile destroyer rushes to pluck them from the ocean

An Australian missile destroyer has dramatically rescued two sailors who were found clinging to their capsized vessel by a passing ship in a 15-hour ordeal off the NSW coast. The pair got into trouble about 1am on Saturday when their yacht capsized about 15 nautical miles off the coast of Wollongong.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Horrified passengers on Emirates flight hear a 'loud bang' after a loose bolt blows a massive hole into the side of the plane as Australian on board claims he could 'feel' the puncture in the floor

Emirates passengers were horrified after hearing a loud bang 45 minutes into their flight before realising the plane had completed almost the entire 14-hour trip with a hole in its side. The A380 took off from Dubai and landed at Brisbane International Airport at 10.45pm on Saturday. Passengers said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammoth#Out To Sea#Cargo Ship#Nsw#Bulk Carrier#The Royal National Park#The Port Authority#Cronulla
Daily Mail

Couple get fined $1,500 for 'illegally' parking on their OWN driveway on steep San Francisco road despite leaving their car in the same spot every night for almost 40 years

A couple have suddenly received a $1,500 fine for 'illegally' parking in their own driveway on their steep San Francisco road despite having done so for almost 40 years. Judy and Ed Craine were dumbfounded to receive an email telling them they could no longer park in their own carpad, and that they had been hit with a $1,542 fine, plus $250 a day for as long as the car remained there.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Drivers warned supermarket fuel giants have lost ‘appetite’ to cut prices

Supermarket fuel retailers have stopped cutting pump prices to encourage customers into their stores, motorists were warned.Drivers are continuing to be hit by rising fuel prices despite a dip in wholesale costs.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the rise in the price of petrol illustrates “the biggest retailers’ resistance to reduce their pump prices in line with the lower wholesale cost of unleaded”.Rather than passing on some of the savings they...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

How we stop ourselves from jumping the gun: Scientists discover 'impulsivity switch in the brain' that suppresses the urge to act until the time is right

Experts have discovered an 'impulsivity switch' in the brain that lets mammals suppress the urge to 'jump the gun' and only act when the time is right. In lab experiments on mice, researchers found a brain area that's responsible for driving action and another that's responsible for suppressing that drive.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Road rage killer Kenny Noye is spotted with a flash new £50,000 Mercedes with a top speed of 134mph... just days after we revealed he’d been clocked for speeding

Road rage murderer Kenny Noye has been spotted with a flash new car worth around £50,000 – just days after MailOnline revealed he had been clocked for speeding. The double killer is driving a brand new black Mercedes GLC 220D luxury four wheel drive, despite his apparently modest lifestyle, living in a one bedroom flat in Sevenoaks, Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy