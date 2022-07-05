Tens of thousands head to Seward for Fourth of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Agave Mexican Grill opened in October 2020, and after nearly two years in business, it’s facing turmoil caused by inflation. Manager Joel Enriquez says it’s getting harder to fill seats, and the restaurant is cutting back to save money. It has six full-time...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chaos unfolded in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood Wednesday morning when a semitrailer truck went out of control. The truck left Northwest 48th Street, near Interstate 80, running through a fence and tearing through two homes’ backyards. “[The truck] hit the curb on the opposite...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Platte River near Columbus on Tuesday while he was fishing, authorities say. The teen from Schuyler was fishing at Loup Power Tailrace Park, where a canal dumps into the river, and was swept away by the current, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Even before it was built, the house at 2636 Woodscrest Ave. had a solid foundation. Consider the design titans in the early 1900s who contributed to the future home of the son and daughter-in-law of the founder of the Miller and Paine department store dynasty. First, its acre-plus lot was...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of food and other essentials, such as gas and rent, fall hardest on lower-income households. Since the beginning of the year, Food Bank of Lincoln programs and partnerships have been serving about 25,000 households to meet food needs. Now, that number is closer...
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street just after midnight on July 5th. Neighbors saw a fire burning on the corner of the home. They pounded on the door to wake up those inside. All the residents were able to evacuate the home without injury.
RALSTON, Neb. — On a blazing hot day, thoughts ofa mass shooting near Chicago cast a cloud over the beloved Ralston parade. "You don't want to hear things like that, but hopefully we got everything under control here," said Ralston Police Chief Marc Leonardo. Leonardo said his whole department...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday night, a fire started in a garage near 70th Street and Holmes Park. The fire was caused by discarded fireworks and resulted in almost $100,000 in damage. But it could have been worse, if not for one man’s quick action. Joel Stille of...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Numerous properties are severely damaged after a tornado ripped through portions of Hall and Merrick Counties early Monday morning. One house in particular, belonging to the Kowalski family on A Rd east of Grand Island, had considerable damage. One of the homeowners and mother of...
Higher fuel costs have tapped the brakes on the post-COVID-19 boom in recreational vehicles. The RV Industry Association predicts a 1.5% dip from 2021's record-breaking shipments to dealers. But traffic has not slowed for either new or rental RVs at Leach Camper Sales in Lincoln according to sales manager Tyler...
AURORA, Neb, — One person was transported to an area hospital following a crash on Interstate 80 near Giltner Tuesday morning. Hamilton County Sheriff Jeromy McCoy said deputies were called around 5:30 a.m. to mile marker 327 – three miles east of the Giltner exit – to a crash involving a Dodge Caravan.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says all lanes on Interstate-80 are now open after crews finished extinguishing a car fire east of Lincoln on Wednesday. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Raymond and Waverly fire crews are working on extinguishing a car fire on Interstate 80 east of Lincoln. Traffic...
OMAHA, Neb. — Even the Douglas County Health Department has a warning about the dangerous heat this week. The department says heat is the leading weather-related cause of death, according to the National Weather Service. “You may love your outdoor time,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “But if...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”
Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – Gummy Bear is a 3-month-old black Lab mix at Capital Humane Society who can’t wait to play in her new home. The humane society brought the puppy by the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday. The shelter said it is always in need of old...
COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
