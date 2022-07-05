ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Man Convicted of Possessing Machine Gun

By IrvingWeekly Staff
irvingweekly.com
 2 days ago

A Fort Worth man discovered with a Glock pistol equipped with a “switch” – a device that converts ordinary semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic machine guns – has been tried and convicted of a federal firearm crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E....

