BOISE, Idaho — After the past week's multiple wildfires burning in the state, it is clear, Idaho, much like the rest of the U.S., is officially in fire season. Agencies, like the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), have warned that fire seasons are becoming a thing of the past and what the country is seeing are "year-round events" because fires are starting earlier and lasting longer.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO