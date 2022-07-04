ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Pedestrian fatality in Cartersville

wrganews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 41 in Cartersville over...

www.wrganews.com

wrganews.com

Update on Fatal Accident involving Pedestrian in Bartow

(Via WBHF Radio) The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Bartow County on Saturday has been revealed by the Cartersville Police Department. According to Cartersville Police reports, William Ray Wise died from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night at approximately 9:07 p.m.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

20 die in holiday weekend traffic crashes in Georgia

At least 20 people lost their lives on Georgia’s roadways during the July 4 holiday weekend, which ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday. In Troop A, which covers Northwest Georgia, fatal crashes were investigated by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Fleeing from law enforcement on the rise

Early last week, local deputies chased all the way to LaGrange a speeder who refused to stop. As he was speeding away, he tossed guns and drugs out his window. Later in the week, a woman sleeping in her bed was killed when a 14-year-old running from police drove his car into her home.
COLUMBUS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Two serious injury traffic accidents in Marietta over the weekend

According to separate public information releases from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, there were two traffic accidents in Marietta over the July 4 weekend in which the injuries required hospitalization. Both are under investigation by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit. On...
wrganews.com

Shooting reported at Lock and Dam Park

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a camping facility shortly after midnight Monday morning. Investigation of the incident is still ongoing with all victims expected to survive. The suspect has not been identified at this time. Three campers were struck by birdshot; two declined treatment and one was...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Authorities: Georgia man drives off road, crashes into parked cars before shooting, killing himself

NORTH DALLAS, Georgia (WGCL) -- The man who crashed into multiple cars at a gas station in Paulding County and then shot himself has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher David Coleman of Paulding County. Coleman was transported to a local hospital after the incident where he was pronounced deceased, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fireworks cause two Gwinnett County house fires

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Two Gwinnett County families didn’t properly extinguish their Fourth of July fireworks, causing overnight house fires, according to authorities. According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, in both cases, people who lived at the homes thought fireworks debris was extinguished and put it outside to be thrown away later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Celebratory holiday gunfire leads to arrests in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga — Two Norcross men were arrested Sunday after firing their guns in the air to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, police said. Robert Campbell-Landy, 19, and Devin Dingle, 30, were found with several handguns, extended magazines, nearly 90 spent shell casings and unfired ammunition, according to Gwinnett PD.
wgxa.tv

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman charged with arson in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Cobb County arrested a woman accused of arson at a home in Kennesaw. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said 32-year-old Amalia Isabel Adams faces first-degree arson. Officials said she's being medically evaluated before being transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Firefighters...

