Pedestrian fatality in Cartersville

(Via WBHF Radio) The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Bartow County on Saturday has been revealed by the Cartersville Police Department. According to Cartersville Police reports, William Ray Wise died from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night at approximately 9:07 p.m.
A 16-year-old Georgia girl who has been missing since June 14 may be in the Cartersville area, investigators say. The Bartow County Sheriff’s office said they have reason to believe Kaylee Jones may be in the Cartersville area. As of July 5, Kaylee remains missing. Investigators have been working...
At least 20 people lost their lives on Georgia’s roadways during the July 4 holiday weekend, which ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday. In Troop A, which covers Northwest Georgia, fatal crashes were investigated by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Early last week, local deputies chased all the way to LaGrange a speeder who refused to stop. As he was speeding away, he tossed guns and drugs out his window. Later in the week, a woman sleeping in her bed was killed when a 14-year-old running from police drove his car into her home.
According to separate public information releases from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, there were two traffic accidents in Marietta over the July 4 weekend in which the injuries required hospitalization. Both are under investigation by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit. On...
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are now in custody after they led deputies on a police chase after a fight at a Kentucky Fried Chicken Tuesday evening, officials said. Coweta County Sheriff’s Department responded to call about a fight occurring at the KFC located at East Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a crash that killed one person and critically injured another. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported new developments on the crash throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Shields first reported the crash when it happened around 4:15 a.m....
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a camping facility shortly after midnight Monday morning. Investigation of the incident is still ongoing with all victims expected to survive. The suspect has not been identified at this time. Three campers were struck by birdshot; two declined treatment and one was...
NORTH DALLAS, Georgia (WGCL) -- The man who crashed into multiple cars at a gas station in Paulding County and then shot himself has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher David Coleman of Paulding County. Coleman was transported to a local hospital after the incident where he was pronounced deceased, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Two Gwinnett County families didn’t properly extinguish their Fourth of July fireworks, causing overnight house fires, according to authorities. According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, in both cases, people who lived at the homes thought fireworks debris was extinguished and put it outside to be thrown away later.
The Paulding Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash at a Paulding County gas station July 3. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a driver intentionally plowed his white pickup truck into a gas station, striking several cars and gas pumps before shooting himself. Paulding Deputies responded to Al’s Exxon...
ATLANTA — At least 20 people lost their lives over the July 4th holiday weekend in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At least eight of those fatal accidents happened in metro Atlanta including in Polk,...
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since June 19. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Rose Atkins was last seen leaving her Cartersville residence on June 19 and was possibly going to Lake Allatoona with a friend.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion early Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 4, at around 2 a.m., Sandy Springs police said they responded to reports of a home invasion involving “multiple offenders” on Parkside Place.
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia teen has been arrested after crashing a vehicle into a house and killing a woman in Coweta County, according to officials. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said the driver involved was 14-year-old boy. Officials said the deadly crash happened on June...
NORCROSS, Ga — Two Norcross men were arrested Sunday after firing their guns in the air to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, police said. Robert Campbell-Landy, 19, and Devin Dingle, 30, were found with several handguns, extended magazines, nearly 90 spent shell casings and unfired ammunition, according to Gwinnett PD.
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County police are trying to find the person who shot campers with a birdshot in Floyd County. Police said around midnight Sunday, someone shot three campers at the Lock and Dam Park in Rome. Lock and Dam Park is a popular area for camping, boating and recreation events.
ROME, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who they say shot a driver to death in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rome police were called to reports of a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon around 6 p.m. on Tolbert Street. Officers found...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Cobb County arrested a woman accused of arson at a home in Kennesaw. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said 32-year-old Amalia Isabel Adams faces first-degree arson. Officials said she's being medically evaluated before being transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Firefighters...
