Cherelle Griner was met with a standing ovation on Wednesday afternoon as she walked to the podium during the ‘Bring BG Home' rally at the Footprint Center. As she waited for the crowd to stop clapping, she looked down at her prepared speech about her wife, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for 139 days.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO