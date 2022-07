At least 20 people lost their lives on Georgia’s roadways during the July 4 holiday weekend, which ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday. In Troop A, which covers Northwest Georgia, fatal crashes were investigated by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

POLK COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO