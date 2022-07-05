ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

The Chula Vista Community Is Compensating This California Teen For His Act Of Kindness

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 2 days ago

A teenager from Chula Vista, California, has restored community members' faith in humanity.

The seventeen-year-old named Adrian Rodriquez stumbled upon a woman's purse left in a local grocery store cart.

Instead of leaving it behind or, worse, stealing from it, Adrian carefully looked for identification. Afterward, he drove to the owner's home– named Eliana Martin– to return the item.

In recently-shared Ring doorbell footage, you can see Adrian ring the home's doorbell while three dogs bark at him from behind a nearby gate.

The purse's owner was not home, so he left it with another roommate who also lives at the house. But, the woman was initially confused and just thanked Adrian before he left.

After the group of roommates realized what happened, they decided the at-the-time unidentified young man deserved a reward for his act of kindness. They took to Facebook, and the Chula Vista community quickly tracked him down.

Even more amazingly, the women organized a GoFundMe campaign describing the courteous act and asked the community to raise a reward for Adrian.

"We think he deserves a great compensation. Please share so we can let his story be told; he was raised by amazing parents, and this needs to be shared," the campaign read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwbo6_0gUlXbde00
Adrian Rodriquez

The fundraiser had an initial goal of one thousand dollars. Now, over four hundred and fifty donors have surpassed that by over eight hundred percent– earning Adrian just over eight thousand and six hundred dollars.

People from the Chula Vista community and beyond have continued to praise Adrian's commitment to "doing the right thing."

"Thank you for doing the right thing, young man! So proud of your choice! Keep making the right choices throughout life, and good things will continue to come to you. Good choices equal good consequences," wrote Mary Whelan, who donated fifty dollars.

"This story made me cry. There is so much sadness in the world and on the news. Reading this story put a smile on my face and a tear down my cheek. Kudos to this young man and those who raised him," said another donor, Cheri Davis, who donated ten dollars.

Adrian's fundraiser is still accepting donations despite surpassing its goal. To donate to the young man's reward, visit the GoFundMe link here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Because She Gave Her Mom A Card On Father’s Day

She Knows A Girl Who Constantly Cheated On The Guy She’s About To Marry So She’s Thinking It’s Time To Give Him A Heads Up Before He Gets To The Altar

She Shared A Video Washing Her Kale In A Washing Machine And TikTok Has Questions

She’s Issuing A Warning On TikTok After She Got Veneers Done In Another Country And It Left Her Looking Like She Had Piano Keys In Her Mouth

She’s Worried About Her Boyfriend Spending $50 On A Friend While They Are Not Doing Great Financially

She’s Dating A Guy 10 Years Older Than Her That Her Mom Completely Hates And She’s Not Sure How To Clue Her Mom In That They’re Together

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 9

Marco Galindo
2d ago

it was an honorable act of kindness that brought him to the limelight so let him have his time and what a good example for parents and teens around the South. keep raising em right like this one y'all. we ain't doing such a bad job out here.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

San Diegans taste and smell something in the water

Some San Diegans say their water has been tasting funny lately and it’s not their imagination. There is something in the water but the city says it’s not harmful. Banker's Hill resident Jean Diedrich first noticed her water tasted funny last Wednesday. She told KPBS it tasted "like dirt or must," adding that it didn’t look or feel any different, but it smelled bad. She said while neighbors discussed it among themselves and asked the property manager about it, all they could do was guess what could be wrong with their water and whether it was safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
Chula Vista, CA
Society
fox5sandiego.com

4th of July holiday in Tijuana disappoints as U.S. tourists stay away

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The large holiday crowds south of the border did not materialize as expected, according to Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce. “It was a positive weekend, although our expectations were not met,” said Julián Palombo Saucedo, president of Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chula Vista Community
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS 8

San Diego residents say water 'tastes like dirt'

SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
SAN DIEGO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Throwback Video: San Diego’s entire fireworks show set off at once in 15-second explosion

For nearly 250 years, the United States has celebrated Independence Day with barbeques, parades, and of course, fireworks. Unlike Americans, however, not all fireworks displays are created equal – a lesson that was learned the hard way by the city of San Diego, Calif., in 2012, when officials accidentally set off hundreds of fireworks at the same time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Missing Man Last Seen in Balboa Park Found Safe: SDPD

A man sought by San Diego police after going missing Tuesday has been found safe. SDPD was looking for the 55-year-old at-risk man since around 2 p.m. The department said in a tweet that he was found safe at around 11 p.m. Anybody with information about future missing people in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy