The Chula Vista Community Is Compensating This California Teen For His Act Of Kindness

A teenager from Chula Vista, California, has restored community members' faith in humanity.

The seventeen-year-old named Adrian Rodriquez stumbled upon a woman's purse left in a local grocery store cart.

Instead of leaving it behind or, worse, stealing from it, Adrian carefully looked for identification. Afterward, he drove to the owner's home– named Eliana Martin– to return the item.

In recently-shared Ring doorbell footage, you can see Adrian ring the home's doorbell while three dogs bark at him from behind a nearby gate.

The purse's owner was not home, so he left it with another roommate who also lives at the house. But, the woman was initially confused and just thanked Adrian before he left.

After the group of roommates realized what happened, they decided the at-the-time unidentified young man deserved a reward for his act of kindness. They took to Facebook, and the Chula Vista community quickly tracked him down.

Even more amazingly, the women organized a GoFundMe campaign describing the courteous act and asked the community to raise a reward for Adrian.

"We think he deserves a great compensation. Please share so we can let his story be told; he was raised by amazing parents, and this needs to be shared," the campaign read.

Adrian Rodriquez

The fundraiser had an initial goal of one thousand dollars. Now, over four hundred and fifty donors have surpassed that by over eight hundred percent– earning Adrian just over eight thousand and six hundred dollars.

People from the Chula Vista community and beyond have continued to praise Adrian's commitment to "doing the right thing."

"Thank you for doing the right thing, young man! So proud of your choice! Keep making the right choices throughout life, and good things will continue to come to you. Good choices equal good consequences," wrote Mary Whelan, who donated fifty dollars.

"This story made me cry. There is so much sadness in the world and on the news. Reading this story put a smile on my face and a tear down my cheek. Kudos to this young man and those who raised him," said another donor, Cheri Davis, who donated ten dollars.

Adrian's fundraiser is still accepting donations despite surpassing its goal. To donate to the young man's reward, visit the GoFundMe link here.

