The Institute offers courses in various Medical and Health disciplines to candidates at the campus located in Boca Raton. A highly reputed licensed vocational school, International Institute for Health Care Professionals offers several courses in Health disciplines, such as Registered Nursing, Licensed Practical Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Midwifery. Established in 2004, the Institute has an educational philosophy to facilitate and encourage life-long learning, assisting students to build upon the knowledge and skills acquired in their chosen program of studies. It is the goal of this Institute to educate students in the modern science of nursing practice, striving for excellence and believing that any student dedicated to reach their goal can benefit immensely from the education offered here.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO