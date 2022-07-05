ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh July 4 fireworks show features 2,000 shells manually lit

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpN5n_0gUlWQLO00
EMBED <> More Videos Raleigh fireworks show features 2,000 shells manually lit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weeks of preparation go into putting together a large fireworks show. The company putting on Raleigh's event has been doing this type of thing for 135 years.

The company is called Pyrotecnico. It has done every type of show from a Super Bowl halftime to a political convention.

"We take it very seriously," Casey Knox said. "Just ensure safety and things to go off without a hitch."

Pyrotecnico is actually organizing hundreds of shows across the country this weekend alone.

"They're all special. They're all unique, you know? Every firework show is just a little bit different," Knox said.

For Raleigh's show, there are 2,000 shells prepared to light up the sky over Dix Park for 25 minutes. In some shows, the lighting of the fireworks is automated. But Raleigh's show this year features manual lighting of the shells.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The News & Observer

In less than a day, Raleigh loses a sign that the city once considered a landmark

Raleigh lost a well-known piece of commercial kitsch on Wednesday with the dismantling of a giant cowboy hat proclaiming that “Arby’s Roast Beef is delicious.”. The sign, its letters lit up in yellow and white at night, stood for decades in front of the Arby’s fast-food restaurant on Hillsborough Street, between N.C. State University’s main campus and Meredith College.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Could there soon be a fee to simply use plastic bags in Raleigh stores?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some groups are calling on the Raleigh City Council to implement a citywide plastic bag fee and will propose this at tonight’s city council meeting. The North Carolina Public Interest Research Group is one of the groups behind this proposal. Whenever someone goes to the store and uses a plastic bag, he or she would be charged a 10-cent fee for that bag.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
The News & Observer

Investors pay $62.5 million to turn Durham shopping center into life sciences campus

Developers paid $62.5 million for an aging shopping center just off the Durham Freeway last week and plan to transform the 10-acre site into a “life sciences campus.”. The investment group bought the land just south of N.C. 147 and west of Fayetteville Street. It’s near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and American Tobacco Campus with a clear view of the ever-rising downtown skyline. The two parcels today are home to Heritage Square and Pelican’s SnoBalls.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Job Alert: Crematory Operators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a growing need for workers in certain fields, and some of those needs are only expected to grow over the next decade. Lake Geneva News published a list showing some of the areas that will need positions filled in the coming years. And...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Shells
country1037fm.com

$11,000 Worth Of Gas Stolen From North Carolina Station

Listen gas prices are absolutely ridiculous right now. I feel it, you feel it. We are all desperately searching for relief at the pump. This, however, is not how you find relief. Over $11,000 worth of gas was stolen from a North Carolina station a few weeks ago. WRAL reports that the theft occurred from the Circle K on June 17th in Hope Mills, NC. Hope Mills is located in Cumberland County. Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Alcohol to go? Raleigh votes on social districts Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh leaders will decide Tuesday if the city will launch its first-ever social district. Within these special district boundaries, people could take their alcoholic drinks to go and walk around, outside, from one place to another. Since the end of February, city leaders have worked...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Gas prices: Where to fill up for the lowest cost

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The average gas price in North Carolina is currently $4.43; that’s down eight cents from a month ago. However, those prices are still higher than anyone would like to see. But experts warn the lower prices could go back up if oil prices rise or a hurricane forces refineries to close.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy