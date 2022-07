The crew of Disney+'s The Muppets Mayhem series has been involved in an accident on the set of the upcoming series. According to Deadline, on Friday night (July 1st) around 11:30 p.m., a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of cliff located near Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. There were reportedly no injuries, though per the report the timing of the accident may raise questions about the issue of long hours on film and television production sets. No additional details were available in the report.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO