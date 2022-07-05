Fire in the Sky Celebration

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!

GRAVOIS MILLS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO