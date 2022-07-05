ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Fire in the Sky Celebration

By Ciara Tate
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia — The 70th annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration was held...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

 

krcgtv.com

Osage Fair 2022 starts Thursday, July 7

The Osage County Fair begins July 7 at the Linn Lions Club Fairgrounds. All you can ride arm bands are $20 in advance and can be purchased at all Legends Bank and Mid-America Bank locations, or at the fair through July 7. After 3 p.m. on July 7, the arm bands are $25. Individual day tickets are $15.
LINN, MO
Columbia Missourian

Preparations for the Fire in the Sky firework show begin

J&M Displays sets up the firework display for Fire in the Sky on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The workers prepared the firework shells by wiring them into a mod board to be shot off with a controller. The Fire in the Sky event will be held on...
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kwos.com

Your appointment at the Truman VA in Columbia may be canceled today

Columbia’s Truman VA Hospital is postponing all of Tuesday’s scheduled medical procedures, due to a power outage. The hospital is currently operating on the facility’s emergency backup generator. Truman VA says today’s scheduled medical procedures will be rescheduled for a later date. The hospital says outpatient clinic...
COLUMBIA, MO
#Fire In The Sky#Arts And Crafts#Drummer#Entertainment
krcgtv.com

Columbia councilman calls for more support for police chief

COLUMBIA — Columbia Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala said Wednesday his city had a police shortage. Skala said more members of the city council needed to give more support to Police Chief Geoff Jones. In April, Columbia voters approved a use tax which was expected to generate $5.6 million...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Fire Burns Boat, Golf Cart, Shed & Boat Trailer At Lake Of The Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Fire struck the lakefront on Monday evening, burning a boat, golf cart, boat trailer and a shed. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District was called out to the fire at a residence on Willow Ln. at 8:42 p.m. The caller reported a golf cart on fire, next to a boat. The first crews to arrive found a golf cart and trailered boat in flames, approximately 35 feet apart. Nearby, a 10 x 15 foot shed was also engulfed in flames.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Officials with the St. Charles...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Osage County R2 is welcoming a new principal

Ms. Erin Sassman was named the new principal of Osage County R2 Middle/High School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. According to a release by Superintendent Bob James, Sassmann has broad leadership at every level of education and her servant leadership within the community will undoubtedly benefit the students district-wide.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged for stabbing roommate

A Columbia man was charged, accused of stabbing his roommate. Prosecutors charged Roger Knight with Domestic Assualt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. In documents filed in Boone County Court, Columbia Police said they were called to a residence on the 200 block of Providence Walkway. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Abortion rights advocates hold rally Sunday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Abortion rights advocates gathered in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon encouraging protestors to vote, share their stories, and fight for rights they said they lost. The protest also featured speeches from politicians Chimene Schwach, an African-American woman running for State Representative in the 47th District, and Jewel Kelly,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Savannah Borowski-Schulz (December 26, 2021 - June 25, 2022)

Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
939theeagle.com

Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Readers from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have once again voted Just Jeff’s as the best burger in town. Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer was orphaned at a young age in Iowa, and ended up moving to Columbia with his uncle, who owned the Boonville livestock auction. Mr. Spencer started his business on a hot dog cart downtown. He joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table”:
COLUMBIA, MO

