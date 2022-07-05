ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ericsson and Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) to Support Agricultural Research at ISU

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEricsson has announced an agreement with the National Science Foundation-funded Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program to supply Ericsson’s industry-leading and globally-deployed Radio Access Network (RAN), core, and services in support of the Agriculture and Rural Communities (ARA) testbed at Iowa State University (ISU). Ericsson’s contribution will help support advanced...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

TechCrunch Live at 12:00pm PDT: How to sell technical services to non-technical investors & customers

Rapid Robotics CEO Jordan Kretchmer and Bee Partners partner Kira Noodleman are today’s guests on TechCrunch Live, and we hope you can join the live event. The two are experts on selling technical services, and they’re going to walk through their processes. As a partner at Bee Partners, Kira has been pushing this mantra for years. When Jordan was building Rapid Robotics’ early decks, he turned to Noodleman’s past research to develop his straightforward approach.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

SatixFy, OneWeb Develop Electronically Steered Multi-beam Array for LEO & GEO Satellites

SatixFy Communications, a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, announced its critical role in enabling the first ever demonstration of a high-speed, low-latency link with a LEO satellite constellation incorporating 5G (video available here). SatixFy has partnered with OneWeb under the ESA Sunrise Partnership Project,...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Proximus Trial 5G Network Slicing in Demanding Network Conditions

Nokia and Proximus recently announced that they have successfully enhanced the performance of 5G network slicing in demanding network conditions through the use of radio software-defined networking and radio resource allocation technologies. During a live trial at Proximus’ 5G Innovation Lab in Brussels, real-life applications were used to demonstrate how...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

POST Luxembourg Taps ADVA’s Optical Cesium Atomic Clock to Combat GNSS Attacks

ADVA announced that POST Luxembourg has deployed ADVA’s Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock to protect its GNSS-based timing network from jamming and spoofing cyberattacks. The country’s leading provider of ICT and telecom services is utilizing the aPNT+ technology to meet the synchronization requirements of 5G mobile connectivity and next-generation...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
thefastmode.com

Australia's nbn Enhances its Enterprise Ethernet Service for Businesses

In what is a gamechanger to help lift the digital capability of many businesses throughout Australia, nbn has turbocharged its Enterprise Ethernet service, with eligible business customers now able to order broadband based on wholesale speed tiers of up to almost 10Gbps. From 30 June, internet retailers will be able...
TECHNOLOGY
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

FedEx will close all data centers and transition to the cloud within two years

What just happened? FedEx is going all in on cloud computing, a move that will save the Memphis, Tennessee-based transportation company an estimated $400 million annually. During FedEx's recent investor day, CIO Robert Carter said they've been working across this decade to streamline and simplify their technology and systems by moving to the cloud and eliminating monolithic applications.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ericsson#Isu#Wireless Network#Academic Research#Radio Access Network#Iowa State University#Ara#Pawr#The Pawr Project Office
Agriculture Online

New land management technology enables simpler land transactions

CashRent has launched GroundOS, a comprehensive toolkit for land brokers, agricultural land managers, and appraisers. This expanded technology represents a rapidly shifting agricultural real estate market. GroundOS provides more opportunities for real estate professionals and farm managers to efficiently manage their businesses, promote listings and run online auctions to increase...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

API Economy as a Key for the Success of Banking and Finance in the Future

Application Programming Interfaces are an integral part of the emerging digital space. Without them, benefiting from many of today’s habitual financial services would be at least difficult if not impossible. In this piece, Andersen’s experts in FinTech software development will tell how API-based IT solutions contribute to the success of banks and financial organizations.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Intel and Google release new Cloud HPC Toolkit

Google and Intel have this week announced they are joining forces to help optimize high-performance computing (HPC) implementation on Google Cloud and have released the Cloud HPC Toolkit. The new toolkit provides access to a number of utilities from both Intel oneAPI Base and HPC Toolkits to optimize performance through Intel Select Solutions for Simulations and Modeling to improve compile times, speed of results and offer multi-vendor acceleration in SYCL.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

NaaS Market to Reach $150 billion by 2030, says ABI Research

Networks have been commoditized over the last few years and the cost of connectivity has fallen. Value has shifted from network infrastructure to the services built on top of the network. Enterprises need scalable solutions that offer cloud-native agility, multi-cloud accessibility, and services that can dynamically fluctuate to support digital transformation. This has led to significant interest in the network-as-a-service (NaaS) market. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research expects this market to expand significantly reaching over US$150 billion by 2030.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thefastmode.com

Elisa Polystar Boosts Data Ingestion & Cloud-native Capabilities with Acquisition of Cardinality

Elisa Polystar acquires Cardinality, a UK-based supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally. By combining with Cardinality, Elisa Polystar will have stronger data management, AI-driven analytics and automation portfolio with comprehensive data ingestion and cloud-native capabilities enabling simultaneous top-...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Nokia Strikes its First Optical Switch Deal in Portugal with REN

Nokia has announced its first optical switch deal in Portugal. Redes EnergeticasNacionais (REN), the Portuguese Transmission System Operator(TSO), renewed its optical transport network usingusingNokiapacket DWDM/OTNtechnology,within its telecommunications network transformation program. REN’s optical transportlayer connects more than 25 gas and electrical substations with 1,600 km of optical fiber around the entire...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Oracle Hits 10 Million Accounts Milestone on its Cloud Scale Billing

Communications service providers (CSPs) are upgrading billing systems in hopes of monetizing growing enterprise interest in 5G-enabled internet of things (IoT) solutions for Industry 4.0, including smart manufacturing and asset monitoring. Successful monetization will depend on CSPs bringing industry-specific solutions to their enterprise customers and efficiently scaling billing to support millions of IoT devices and employee end users. They also will need to manage diverse pricing and payment models across enterprise hierarchy levels.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Contela Complete Korea’s Private 5G Interop Trial

Nokia and Contela announced the completion of Korea's first interoperability trial between SME (small and medium enterprise) Core and global Radio Access Networks (RAN) for private 5G at Nokia Korea's Private 5G Open Lab (e-Um 5G Open Lab). The interoperability trial enables Nokia and Contela to advance the private 5G...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Cato Networks Expands SASE Presence in the Nordics with New PoP in Copenhagen

Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first SASE platform, announced the opening of its Copenhagen point of presence (PoP), the twentieth Cato PoP in EMEA and second in the Nordics. The new Copenhagen PoP further extends Cato’s enterprise-grade threat prevention, data protection, and global traffic optimization to the sites...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

FICO Named Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at 2022 Credit Awards

Global analytics software provider FICO ® was named the Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, presented by Credit Strategy at a black-tie dinner in London last week. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005036/en/ FICO won the Credit Award for Best Technology Provider - Data Analytics (Graphic: FICO) More information: https://www.creditstrategy.co.uk/creditawards/credit-awards-winners
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Mavenir to Deliver Cell Broadcast Functionality Across Germany and UK with T1 MNOs

Mavenir announced it is working closely with four tier one Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across Germany and the United Kingdom to deliver Cell Broadcast (CB) functionality. CB, a technical specification maintained by 3GPP, is a method of sending messages to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy