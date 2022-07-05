Ericsson and Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) to Support Agricultural Research at ISU

Networks have been commoditized over the last few years and the cost of connectivity has fallen. Value has shifted from network infrastructure to the services built on top of the network. Enterprises need scalable solutions that offer cloud-native agility, multi-cloud accessibility, and services that can dynamically fluctuate to support digital transformation. This has led to significant interest in the network-as-a-service (NaaS) market. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research expects this market to expand significantly reaching over US$150 billion by 2030.

