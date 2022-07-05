Ericsson and Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) to Support Agricultural Research at ISU
Ericsson has announced an agreement with the National Science Foundation-funded Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program to supply Ericsson’s industry-leading and globally-deployed Radio Access Network (RAN), core, and services in support of the Agriculture and Rural Communities (ARA) testbed at Iowa State University (ISU). Ericsson’s contribution will help support advanced...www.everythingrf.com
