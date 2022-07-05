ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Louisville fireworks show will be tough for some, healing for others

By Colette Bordelon
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Wryq_0gUlUZML00

All along the Front Range, Colorado cities are preparing for Fourth of July fireworks celebrations Monday night. For those who live in the areas impacted by the Marshall Fire, the shows come with mixed feelings.

Those with the City of Louisville decided to proceed with their annual fireworks at the Coal Creek Golf Course. The show takes place across the street from the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision, which was destroyed in the Marshall Fire.

“I know a lot of people think it's in bad taste, because fireworks can set off a fire," said Adam Sloat, who's home burned in the Coal Creek Ranch neighborhood. "I'm not worried about that, because it's in a controlled environment. They know where it lands. It’s done by professionals.”

Sloat says he is more concerned about individuals setting off illegal fireworks.

“There's always two sides to things, but I think it's going to be healing for some. For others, it's going to be tough," Sloat said.

The fireworks in Louisville have been happening for decades, and the pyrotechnician behind it spends around a month prepping for a show that lasts about 15 minutes. Richard Ross says every fireworks show is like a work of art, and he has heard people will camp out in their lots in the Coal Creek Ranch neighborhood to watch this year.

“We had four meetings with the City of Louisville, the police department, the fire department. When we had those meetings, they decided to keep those areas open because they had some people saying, you know, "Why? Why can't we enjoy the show from our properties?"" Ross explained. “It's a positive note for people that have lost everything they ever had.”

Chief John Willson of the Louisville Fire Protection District says they will have extra crews working the night of the show. However, he says these shows were operated safely long before the Marshall Fire.

“The golf course does a great job of watering everything down a few days beforehand. And they'll turn their sprinklers on after the show is done, like around midnight tonight," Willson said. “There's a lot of items that we look at. How dry are the fuels? How windy is it? How far away from homes are the explosions going to occur? What kind of debris is going to fall down on this area?"

Those with the City of Louisville say they carefully consider this event every year. Some years, they have canceled the show if conditions did not support it. One reason they hold the professional show is to reduce the number of illegal private shows in the community.

We recognize that this is a difficult time for our residents. Some find comfort in tradition, watching fireworks as they always have, at the golf course, with their community. Others may want to join us for the afternoon’s activities and spend the evening quietly, away from the fireworks display. We respect the diverse needs of our community members at this time.
City of Louisville

The city scaled back the fireworks display this year to focus on the community experience leading up to the show. The total cost of the event is $25,000, and $10,000 was spent on the fireworks specifically. The American Legion donates additional money, as well as volunteering their time to help set up the show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
Louisville, CO
Government
1310kfka.com

4th of July revelry turns violent in Boulder

Fourth of July festivities turn violent in Boulder. Police broke up a large party where they said large groups of people were setting fires, jumping on cars, and setting off illegal fireworks. It happened near 17th Street and Cascade Avenue in the city’s University Hill section. Police said a few burglaries were also reported, but did not release further details. At least two people were detained for questioning. Boulder Police said one person faces trespassing charges; it’s unclear what charges the second person who was detained may be facing.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fireworks cause fires across Denver metro area

Fire officials believe fireworks caused a number of a small fires across the Denver metro area on Monday night. West Metro Fire Protection District officials said fire crews battled more than a dozen fires on Monday with "the majority since 4:30 p.m. caused by fireworks." No one was injured and...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Explosions#The Marshall Fire#The Coal Creek Ranch
CBS Denver

Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through. Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time...
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Expect thunderstorms on Wednesday with small hail possible

Unusually cloudy and humid conditions will dominate the weather across most of Colorado on Wednesday. All the moisture in the air will fuel showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is at least 60%. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty outflow winds. The odds of any hail or wind being large enough or strong enough to cause damage is small.Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat higher chance for thunderstorms...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Denver7 News KMGH

62 nuns find new resting place under Loretto Heights exhumation project

DENVER — Like so many parts of the Denver metro, Loretto Heights is currently filled with the sights and sounds of construction. Workers and machinery are clearing the way for new housing in the shadow of the historic Loretto Heights campus, which has sit atop a hill in southwest Denver for more than a century. But before the foundations and drywalls can go up, a very important project must be finished, with special reverence and care — the exhumation of 62 nuns from the Sisters of Loretto order, buried in a small plot of land on the far north side of the campus.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

DENVER — Wildflower season is underway and the flowers are looking especially vibrant across Colorado. Sometimes life gets in the way of making the drive into Colorado's high country. Luckily, there are plenty of places to enjoy the summer season within a few minutes of Denver. Some of these...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Southwest Denver apartment complex without working elevator for two weeks

Frustration is reaching a boiling point for people living at the Columbine Towers, a southwest Denver apartment complex. For two weeks now, residents have been without working elevators, leaving some with physical limitations climbing numerous flights of stairs multiple times a day.  "It's just been going on for too long," said Marcella Atencio.  For residents at the Columbine Towers, July 4th was supposed to be a day of barbecuing and celebration, but instead, Loretta Martinez and her neighbors gathered to commiserate.   For two weeks now, the stairs have been the only way to or from their apartments. Martinez's is on...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Areas With the Highest Rents Now

Rents are up in the Mile High City and every other metro community analyzed in the July 2022 Denver report from Apartment List — some modestly, many sharply. The latest figures continue a brutal trend that's developed over recent months and doesn't appear to be waning. Signs seemed to...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy