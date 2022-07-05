ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A Testing Drive-Thru Change That Could Speed up Your Orders

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChick-fil-A has finally come up with a drive-thru solution for those who order their chicken on the chain's mobile app and want to get their food as quickly as possible. The company is testing an express drive-thru lane just for mobile order customers, Chick-Fil-A said last week. The change will be...

