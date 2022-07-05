ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Suspect in Betty Cobb’s Kidnapping Case from Calhoun County

 3 days ago

July 4, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Tony Lamar White is a suspect in the kidnapping today. He is believed to be on foot in the area of 4th St in Anniston. Multiple teams from multiple agencies are looking for this suspect. If you have any contact with him call 911 immediately. As the the kidnapping victim Ms. Betty Cobb was located as of 7:15 pm. She is safe, but her abductor is on the run and being sought.

UPDATE:  BOLO for Chrysler 300 Silver 2006 TAG 11JA702

DNA could confirm if Calhoun Co. kidnapping suspect had other victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 75-year-old Betty Cobb went missing, Calhoun Co. Sheriff Matthew Wade says there have three phases to the investigation. First, finding Ms. Cobb alive, Second, arresting Tony White. And now officials are working to determine if White is linked to similar crimes that have happened in the area.
Calhoun County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.
Calhoun County Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also […]
Calhoun County Included as ALEA Troopers Investigate Traffic Fatalities and Boating Crashes

Calhoun County, AL – As the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) ‘101 Days of Summer Safety’ campaign continues, Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions spent the extended Independence Day weekend patrolling Alabama roadways and waterways, while ALEA Pilots kept an eye on the state’s Gulf Coast beaches from the air.
Man accused of kidnapping 75-year-old Alabama woman, duct taping her in closet

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man suspected of kidnapping an elderly woman outside her home was located in Kentucky and taken into custody. According to AL.com, on July 4, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:30 p.m. to report 75-year-old Betty Cobb missing after her family went to her home but could not locate her. A large search comprising "multiple teams from multiple agencies" immediately began for Cobb and the suspect, Tony Lamar White.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, July 5th

Matthew Doss, age 35 of Centre – Failure to Appear on prior charges of Driving without a License and Expired Tag;. Jeffery Watson, age 27 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Andrew Bright, age 58 of Cedar Bluff – DUI/Alcohol;. Erby Shooks, age...
Missing Woman Calhoun County Sheriff Requesting Information

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriffs department needs your help in locating the following missing person.   UPDATE: Found – SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT Betty Cobb W/F 5’7″ 180lbs Gray hair/ Blue eyes Possible wearing blue jean capris pants/ pink shirt Last seen at residence at 7817 Choccolocco RD Subject left her keys and phone on […]
July 6, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1007 calls for service. There were 102 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 54 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 31 traffic accidents, 137 traffic stops, and 42 traffic citations. 31 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were no felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests, and eleven warrants served.
Train hits car in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Part of a road in Talladega County is now closed after a train and a vehicle collided with one another Wednesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 8:28 a.m. Wednesday near the 700 block of Gene Stewart Boulevard. All lanes of the road at that corner will be closed for […]
Train accident closes lanes in Talladega County

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Alabama State Troopers said the lanes on Gene Stewart Blvd. in Talladega County are back open following a train accident Wednesday morning. ORIGINAL: A single-vehicle crash involving a train caused a road closure on Wednesday, July 6, according to Alabama State Troopers. It happened...
3 killed in weekend Birmingham crashes, including 2 hit-and-run cases

A 61-year-old woman was found dead on a Birmingham street, the apparent victim of one of two fatal hit-and-runs in the city over the holiday weekend. In all, three people died in traffic crashes between Saturday and Sunday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Eric Leuji Carnley, Lacy Arnez Owens, and Eric James Ratcliffe.
Mother of Tuscaloosa Baby Who Died in 2019 Sentenced to 40 Years

The mother of an allegedly abused infant who died in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the Tuscaloosa Police Department announced Wednesday. In a long Facebook post, a department spokesperson said the baby, Demarious Kamari Henry, was eight weeks old when TPD Investigator Dornell Cousette visited him in Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.
CAPTURED: Moody man wanted in weekend murder located out of state

MOODY, Ala. — UPDATE 7/4: The Moody Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning murder was located Monday evening. In a Facebook post, Moody PD announced 36-year-old Stanley "C.J." Burrell Jr. was taken into custody in Mississippi. — The Moody Police Department is searching for...
Birmingham motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Leuji Carnley was driving a motorcycle on I-20/59, near Arkadelphia Road, when he was struck by an unknown driver around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.
Jacksonville Police Make Effort to Share Crime Stats

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 6/26/2022 -7/3/2022. There were a total of 244 answered calls for service. There were 32 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were four felony arrests made and eight misdemeanor arrests. There were four traffic accidents, 83 traffic stops, and 34 citations issued. There were four warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
