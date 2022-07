From whole chicken specials at Loch Bar to chicken sandwiches at Rosalie Italian Soul, here are our picks for where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day this year. It makes sense that National Fried Chicken Day happens every year on July 6, on the heels of the nation’s birthday. Fried chicken is an American culinary institution, and it’s one of the few national food holidays worth actually celebrating every year. Whether you like your fried chicken served in pieces, on a sandwich, or as endlessly versatile wings, there’s nothing that quite hits the spot like the nation’s favorite thing to fry.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO