MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the altercation between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler over the weekend. Last Saturday night at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, fans got a bit more than they bargained for in the crowd as Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler got into an altercation during the broadcast. Gilbert Burns, of all people, was on hand to record the interaction, with many being surprised as to how frustrated Poirier seemed to be.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO