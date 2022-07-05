ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelor couple Jarrod Woodgate and Samantha Royce SPLIT after three years: Sam reveals her 'heartbreak' as she announces her ex-boyfriend is 'working on his mental health alone'

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bachelor couple Jarrod Woodgate and Samantha Royce have called time on their relationship after three years of dating.

A 'heartbroken' Samantha announced the split on Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of the pair together in happier times.

She said that Jarrod's poor mental health contributed to their break-up and that he wants to conquer his demons 'alone'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKunr_0gUlRokz00
Bachelor couple Jarrod Woodgate (right) and Samantha Royce (left) have called time on their relationship after three years of dating 

The split comes after the former couple bought a house together in October.

'Heartbroken, Jarrod has decided that he needs to tackle the next chapter of his mental health challenge alone,' Samantha told her followers.

'While this breaks my heart, I have to respect his decision and support him to do what is best for his recovery.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJXX7_0gUlRokz00
A 'heartbroken' Samantha said that Jarrod's poor mental health contributed to their break-up and that he wants to conquer his demons 'alone' 

'The last 18 months have been the most challenging of my life and neither of us could have got through it without the love and support of our friends and family.

'It is so hard watching someone you love struggle, especially when you bear the brunt of it.'

Sam said she felt like a 'failure' for being unable to make their relationship work, but wished Jarrod well.

'I tried everything in my power to make Jarrod happy and it's hard not to feel like a failure,' she said.

'I know a lot of people are invested in Jarrod's love story and I wish I could have given you all a happy ending.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGwHa_0gUlRokz00
Sam said she sort of feels like a 'failure' for being unable to make their relationship work, but wished vineyard manager Jarrod, 36, well

She said the pair were trying to move forward as friends.

'I wish Jarrod nothing but the best and will always be there for him, support him and be his biggest cheerleader. I hope that one day when Jarrod is ready, he finds someone that can truly make him happy,' Sam concluded.

Jarrod, 36, has been open about his mental health struggles, revealing he suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression.

He previously posted an open letter to his girlfriend on Instagram, which began: Dear Sam, the last six months I've been unable to recognise myself due to intense medication for my PTSD, anxiety and depression.

'Two weeks off my medication and it makes me love, respect, understand and appreciate everything you have done for me since I met you in Bali.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34f186_0gUlRokz00
Jarrod, 36, has been open about his mental health struggles, revealing he suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression 

The pair had sparked engagement rumours in January.

Sam, who works as a federal agent for the AFP, uploaded a photo of herself and the former vineyard manager attending a wedding at Zonzo Estate, Yarra Valley.

'He scrubs up alright. I might keep him,' she wrote in the caption, adding a love-heart and engagement ring emoji.

Sam added fuel to engagement rumours by hiding her hands from the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SW8q8_0gUlRokz00
The pair confirmed their relationship in March 2020 

In October last year, Jarrod and Sam hit a major relationship milestone by buying their first home together in Darwin.

Sam was a contestant on Dr Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor in 2019; Jarrod was the runner-up on Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette in 2017.

The pair confirmed their relationship in March 2020.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

Comments / 0

