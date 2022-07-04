ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,000 pilots go on strike, forcing Scandinavian Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScandinavian Airlines pilots have gone on strike after pay negotiations...

The Independent

Travellers face years of rising air fares, says Ryanair boss, as Heathrow braces for more flight cancellations

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned passengers that fares will rise because flying has become “too cheap” and the industry will be hit by rising oil prices and environmental levies.Mr O’Leary said the average fare for a passenger with his airline will rise from around €40 to between €50 to €60 over the next five years as costs rise in the industry.The outspoken airline chief told the Financial Times: “It’s got too cheap for what it is. I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the...
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Airline Cancellations, Delays Strand Thousands of People Fourth of July Weekend

Tensions for travelers are rising this holiday weekend as cancellations and delays abound in airports across the country. Almost 600 Friday flights were canceled and over 7,600 were late, CNBC reported. The disruptions eased to about 700 delayed flights by Saturday morning. Close to 30 percent of American Airlines’ entire schedule was delayed Friday—970 flights—and Delta wasn’t too far behind, with 756 flights delayed, about a quarter of its schedule. Amid airline staff shortages and widespread protests, flight problems are higher than pre-pandemic numbers. “If you’ve encountered delays and cancellations recently, I apologize,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an email frequent flyer members Thursday. “We’ve spent years establishing Delta as the industry leader in reliability, and though the majority of our flights continue to operate on time, this level of disruption and uncertainty is unacceptable.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Saturday that travelers should apply for a refund if their flights are canceled.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
TRAVEL
The Independent

British Airways fares soar as 2.8 million seats cancelled this summer

Summer holidaymakers face far higher fares and fewer travel options as the unprecedented scale of British Airways’ summer cancellations becomes apparent.By the end of June, BA had cancelled 17,600 flights for the summer season through to October – taking 2.8 million seats out of the market. One in nine of planned departures have so far been cut. Most passengers are being given several weeks of advance notice.The Independent understands that “rolling” cancellations are continuing, which could mean the total reaches 18,750 by the end of the week – representing three million fewer seats. Friday 8 July is the deadline by...
INDUSTRY
thebrag.com

Airport chaos after Jetstar abruptly cancels Bali flights three days in a row

Holiday makers in Perth have been left devastated after Jetstar cancelled a series of direct flights to Bali for three days in a row. The first Indonesian flight cancelled this week was set to leave at 6:50am on Sunday, but passengers were notified of the cancellation just hours before departure. Jetstar cited “operational reasons”.
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

Could Double-Decker Airplane Seats Be The Next Big Thing In Travel?

The future of air travel is changing and with it comes advancements for travelers. Who says flying economy has to be uncomfortable? Airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to change the industry with his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept aka double-decker airplane seats. Núñez Vicente started as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
Business Insider

Tesla is halting production at its Germany and China factories for weeks at a time to accommodate upgrade work following a disappointing quarter of deliveries

Tesla's Shanghai and Berlin sites will shut for weeks at a time in July and August, Bloomberg and TeslaMag reported. The pauses have been put in place to accommodate upgrade work in order to boost the sites' output. Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown contributed to Tesla's recent disappointing quarter of deliveries.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Fourth of July 'Airmageddon' continues: More than 1,400 flights were canceled on the first two days of the holiday weekend as a total of 13 million people are expected to pass through airports

Travel chaos continued on Monday with nearly 170 flights canceled and over 600 delayed before 9 a.m., on the busiest Independence Day weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. United Airlines canceled 34 flights and delayed 64 so far this morning; American Airlines canceled 19 and delayed 63; and...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Norwegian Cruise Line says it will drop its pre-travel Covid testing requirement, but passengers in the US will still have to get tested

Norwegian Cruise Line is the first major cruise line to announce that it's dropping its pre-travel Covid-19 testing requirement. The change doesn't affect people traveling from the US, where local regulations still require testing. Carnival and Royal Caribbean didn't immediately say whether they will also ease testing requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH

