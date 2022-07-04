1,000 pilots go on strike, forcing Scandinavian Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights

Tensions for travelers are rising this holiday weekend as cancellations and delays abound in airports across the country. Almost 600 Friday flights were canceled and over 7,600 were late, CNBC reported. The disruptions eased to about 700 delayed flights by Saturday morning. Close to 30 percent of American Airlines’ entire schedule was delayed Friday—970 flights—and Delta wasn’t too far behind, with 756 flights delayed, about a quarter of its schedule. Amid airline staff shortages and widespread protests, flight problems are higher than pre-pandemic numbers. “If you’ve encountered delays and cancellations recently, I apologize,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an email frequent flyer members Thursday. “We’ve spent years establishing Delta as the industry leader in reliability, and though the majority of our flights continue to operate on time, this level of disruption and uncertainty is unacceptable.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Saturday that travelers should apply for a refund if their flights are canceled.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO