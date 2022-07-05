ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

AP News Summary at 11:30 p.m. EDT

kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade. HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and...

www.kentuckytoday.com

USA TODAY

Highland Park shooting, Mississippi abortion 'trigger law,' Wimbledon: 5 things to know Tuesday

Person of interest in custody after shooting in Chicago suburb leaves at least six dead. A person of interest is in custody Tuesday after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30. Authorities spent hours Monday searching for the person of interest – Robert E. Crimo III – and arrested him before 7 p.m. local time following a short pursuit about five miles away from the shooting in Highland Park. No charges were announced. Authorities initially said Crimo was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media said he was 21. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said a "significant amount of digital evidence" helped lead investigators to Crimo.Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults but didn't have information on the sixth victim, who died at a hospital. Their identities were not released by local authorities. One of those killed was a Mexican national, Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday. He said two other Mexicans were wounded.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
deseret.com

Who are the victims of the Highland Park shooting?

On Monday, an active shooter in Highland Park, Illinois, opened fire during an Independence Day parade. At a press conference Tuesday, law enforcement officials reported that 45 people had been injured and seven were killed. Since the shooter is now in custody, the community has turned its attention to those...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Daily Mail

Death toll in Highland Park July Fourth shooting rises to seven

The number of people who have died in the Highland Park Fourth of July massacre has risen to seven, as of Wednesday morning. The victims include Stephen Straus, 88; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicholas Toledo Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, and husband and wife Irina and Kevin McCarthy, 35 and 37.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Kamala Harris heading to Chicago after bloody July 4th holiday weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago on Tuesday in the wake of more than two dozen shootings in the city, seven of which resulted in fatalities. Harris, according to her office, will make the trip to the Windy City with her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, to deliver remarks at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly at the McCormick Convention Center.
CHICAGO, IL
