THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Montgomery County and most of southeast Texas did not see much of the tropical rainfall that had been forecast for us leading up to the holiday weekend. As a result, our overall drought levels continue to creep up each day. Fortunately, high humidity and calm winds limited our wildfire risk this weekend, as County Firefighters responded to approximately 3 dozen grass and woods fires, most of which were caused by consumer fireworks. The favorable conditions allowed for all of the public fireworks displays in Montgomery County to go forward without a hitch.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO