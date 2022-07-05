Man flown to hospital after getting hit by train in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One man was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a train near Henderson in Mason County.
Mason County dispatchers say this happened in the Redmond Ridge Road area at around 6:30 p.m.
The man was flown to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department and medical personnel all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.
