PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County is among several counties in Washington state that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending to mask back up due to high levels of COVID-19. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 Community Level that is rated "high" means they have had 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or they’ve had more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO