Elba, AL

Sara Sharpless

By Editorial
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Dyess Sharpless of Elba, AL died July 1, 2022 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by John Waylon, her husband for 64 years; parents Albert and Mable Dyess; brother Joe Tom Dyess and sister...

Ferrell Duncan

James Farrell Duncan, age 85, of Enterprise, AL. died Monday, July 5, 2022 at Southeast Health. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Enterprise Chapel. Burial will follow in Weed Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter (P.O. Box 1170 Dothan, AL 36302).
ENTERPRISE, AL
Evelyn Hodge

Ms. Evelyn Edwina Hodge age 91 of Elba, AL died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Memorial services will be held from Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Elder Kenny Lassiter officiating. Survivors include: daughters - Brenda Nelson, Elba, Shery Stanton,...
ELBA, AL
Elba celebrates Independence Day

ELBA CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY…The City of Elba and Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual 4th of July celebration “Let Freedom Ring” Monday evening with activities including a patriotic golf cart/walking parade, games, music entertainment by Blind Skeleton, food, and FIREWORKS. With the courthouse square in downtown Elba ‘roped off’ for the event, families and friends set out their lawn chairs, blankets, and more to sit, relax and enjoy the evening in honor of America’s birthday. This was the first time for Blind Skeleton to perform at the event. The band, featuring Elba native Bill Brueckner as lead singer, performed classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, along with other popular tunes for the occasion. Once again, the fireworks were presented by Elba native Mike Holderfield, and his work brought much delight to the large crowd. The evening’s festivities, however, began with the patriotic golf cart/walking parade, and as shown by Junior Miss Elba Destinee Tidwell, Little Miss Elba Bella Bane and Young Miss Elba Kayden Moseley smiles were not hard to find as everyone was enjoying the event. More photos from Monday night’s festivities can be found in the July 7th print edition of The Elba Clipper (in stores now)!
ELBA, AL
Notice of Publication - In the Matter of Christopher Columbus Patman

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of June 2022 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
July 4th fun at the Elba Splash Pad

The Elba Splash Pad was open Monday, July 4, and several families with youngsters took advantage of the water park. In conjunction with Elba’s Let Freedom Ring event, the Splash Pad remained open until 10 p.m. Monday night. An afternoon thunderstorm sent some home early, but many more returned after the rain showers left the area. That was the case with Levi Daniels, age 11, [pictured above] and his sister, Lily, age 6. The siblings enjoyed running through the water playing at the Splash Pad before moving over to Elba’s downtown square to catch the Let Freedom Ring activities with their family and friends.
ELBA, AL

