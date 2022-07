USC alumni LenDale White joins Colin Cowherd to talk the Trojans' transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. White tells Colin that while this move did surprise him, it's one he welcomes, as one of the 'big dog' programs, USC should be getting paid as such. LenDale explains that with Lincoln Riley at the helm, and a strong offense with players like Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison, he's predicting a strong showing coming out of USC.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO