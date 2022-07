Maliwan Diemer woke up Monday morning planning to participate in Evanston’s Fourth of July parade that afternoon. Just before noon, Diemer, the artistic and executive director of Chicago Ballet Arts, was one of the parade participants alerted to the event’s cancellation. This is the first year the organization would have taken part in the parade after moving to the area in 2020 and facing a two-year hiatus on in-person celebrations due to COVID-19, Diemer said.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO