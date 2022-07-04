July 4, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil has signed a new deal to remain at CBS News. Variety reported the news Monday morning. Previously a CBS News correspondent, Dokoupil joined the network’s weekday morning show as a co-anchor in May 2019 as part of a significant shift enacted by then-president Susan Zirinsky that moved Norah O’Donnell into the evening news anchor role, and John Dickerson to CBS Sunday Morning and adding chief political analyst to his responsibilities. Longtime weekend morning anchor Anthony Mason moved to weekday mornings with Dokoupil, joining CBS weekday morning legend Gayle King.
