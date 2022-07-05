ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's Seeing A Guy Who Expects Her To Join Him On A Trip That She Simply Cannot Afford

 2 days ago

A 24-year-old girl has been seeing a guy the same age as her, and soon, he's going to be taking a trip to a sports event.

The sport in question is one that he actually plays and is talented at, and he will be competing in this event.

He asked her to come with him and even participate, saying that he would love for her to attend it with him.

She replied that she was supposed to go on another trip with one of her friends and that overlaps with the dates of his event.

She did mention that she could try to meet him at the end of the event, and in order for her to get there, she's going to need to be on a train for more than 9 hours one way before hustling to get a connecting flight too.

All in, she'll need to travel for upwards of 18 hours to even make it there.

It's a pretty stressful travel plan to show up at an event for a small window of time, and on top of that, she honestly cannot afford to go.

As she was discussing the possibility of going anyway, he revealed to her that he booked a hotel room and he expects her to pay for half of the costs for that.

Then, he backtracked and said nevermind, she doesn't have to pay. But then, he flipped it around again on her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqaZ2_0gUlODpV00
Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

She told her mom about the plans and her mom believes she shouldn't be expected to pay for half of the hotel room as he invited her and booked the room already.

"I told him I truly can’t afford it as I'm not working this summer before the new semester at university," she explained.

"To which he said later on (still begging me to come) that he could borrow me money to travel there and will pay him back later!"

After all of this, she thinks he should be the one footing the bill for everything if he wants her by his side at the event.

He's now trying to guilt-trip her into going, and still pressuring her to pay for the hotel room too.

"Is it not fair that he pays most of it (no loan) for me to travel there if he so badly wants me to be there?" she wondered.

"He has a good summer job and can afford it! I think it’s unfair he keeps pressuring me about it knowing it’s his thing, not mine. And that I can’t afford it."

Do you think this guy is being unreasonable, and do you think she should skip the trip?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Comments / 4

Tom Matthews
2d ago

A BIG NO! and don't go! You should never have to pay anything!! DUMP him forever! You can't trust a person like that at all!

Reply
3
Deadpoo
2d ago

She should skip the trip. She can’t afford it, and it’s possible he could decide afterwards that she should pay. I don’t think it’s a good idea for her to feel like she owes him either.

Reply
2
