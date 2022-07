There is no debate that outside of The Rock, Brock Lesnar has perpetually been the biggest opponent possible for Roman Reigns for seven straight years. That is because WWE doesn't bother to invest enough in anyone else to put them on the same level. Instead, the company keeps copying and pasting this match into oblivion, and apologists will perpetually make the argument that it is the best marquee match.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO