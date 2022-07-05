ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two men injured in Mayfair double shooting on Monday night, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man critically injured in Mayfair on Monday night. Police say they responded to the 3000 block of Princeton...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Man Wanted For Shooting Woman While Asleep In Her Apartment In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman while asleep inside her Germantown apartment. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue, around 5:18 a.m. on June 24. Police say the victim then arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The woman told police she does not know the suspect. Detectives recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings from the scene, as well as video of the male suspect entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm. The suspect is described as a Black male, around 21 years old, wearing a red T-shirt, grey shorts, black sneakers with white soles and long dreadlock-style hair. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Accused Of Shooting Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Killing 21-Year-Old Woman Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia bar. U.S. Marshals tracked Anthony Nelson to a casino in Atlantic City. The 47-year-old was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia police say Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City back to Philadelphia. He will then be charged with murder, VUFA and other related charges. Jailene Holton was killed when a customer, who got thrown out of the bar for fighting, shot into the building last week. Police tell CBS3 a fight involving three men over a pool table prompted the shooting. Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man killed in West Oak Lane after being shot, then crashing his car

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man in West Oak Lane on Wednesday night. Authorities say a man was shot inside his car on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street around 8 p.m. Witnesses say the shooter walked right up to the driver's side door of the victim's GMC Denali and fired multiple shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man in his 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Aramingo Avenue

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after authorities say he was fatally struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 4100 block of Aramingo Avenue. Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, walking along the street when he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind. “It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.” The group of about seven made their move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot several times in Kensington, pronounced dead: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, where a man was shot and killed Tuesday. The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Cambria Street just after 1:39 pm. According to police, an unknown gunman shot a man in his 20s multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Building Collapse That Killed Lt. Sean Williamson Extradited Back To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner accused of setting a fire that led to the death of a Philadelphia firefighter has been extradited back to Philadelphia, Eyewitness News learned Wednesday. Al-Alshraf Khalil was charged with arson in connection with the June 18 fire that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood. Khalil was arrested last Wednesday at JFK International Airport in New York after he allegedly tried to flee the country for Jordan and was denied entry. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. It’s alleged Khalil and a second unidentified suspect entered the pizza parlor that Khalil owned on the 300 block of West Indiana Street and set the place on fire. The building eventually collapsed, killing Lt. Sean Williamson. Khalil was arrested and placed in handcuffs bearing Williamson’s initials and his badge number. Khalil is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Center City and will be in federal court Thursday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Art All Night gunman in critical condition after being shot in Trenton

TRENTON – One of the gunmen in the infamous 2018 Art All Night shooting is clinging to life after he was shot early Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. Davone White, 30, was shot in the neck, shoulder and hand on the first block of Sweets Avenue around 1:15 a.m., a Trenton spokesman said.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Front of two homes in West Oak Lane collapse; no injuries reported

WEST OAK LANE - The front of two houses collapsed around 6:30 Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. It happened on the 1700 block of East Tulpehocken Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the collapse, but Philadelphia Fire officials say six people are displaced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

