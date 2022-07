LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is picking up pieces of their home after a car crashed into their front porch Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking on the 500-block of South 18th St. Officers said they spotted juveniles in the stolen car around 38th St. and said the juveniles fled when officers tried to stop them. Police said the juveniles crashed on 32nd and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO