Environment

Tuesday Web Weather

KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect sunny skies and a slow warming...

www.kolotv.com

CBS News

CBS4's Fourth of July Forecast

CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa says we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty inland showers are possible. The weather looks good for tonight's fireworks.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/5 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: We'll see increasing clouds today with scattered showers this afternoon and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening. Most of the thunderstorms should be non-severe, although isolated severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Things will quiet down overnight with temps only falling into the 70s and 60s around the area. As for tomorrow, it's an overall better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: A chance of showers/thunderstorms returns on Thursday with the potential for this activity to lingering into Friday. As of now, the weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.  
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Plenty of chances for downpours Thursday

Typical summer weather today with high temperatures leading to heavy rain. “Plenty of showers and t-storms across the Mississippi Coast this morning with a few in Louisiana. We’ll likely see more showers and t-storms develop across the
LOUISIANA STATE

