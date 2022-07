THE WOODLANDS, TX -- AAA Four Diamond The Westin at The Woodlands has reinstated Sandra Huskey to the role of Run Concierge. The program - sidelined just over two years by COVID – was recently reintroduced by popular demand in tandem with Global Running Day on June 1. In its new incarnation, The Westin Well-Being offering will not only provide guided running tours free of charge to guests every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning at 6 am, but is also being expanded to create complimentary wellness-related Movement Breaks for in-house groups.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO