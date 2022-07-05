ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Cubs release statement on Highland Park shooting

 2 days ago
The Cubs released a statement regarding Monday morning's mass shooting in Highland Park. "We are heartbroken and grief-stricken at the senseless violence in Highland Park,"...

Cubs on Highland Park shooting: 'Enough is enough'

MILWAUKEE — As soon as the first news reports started filling up his timeline Monday, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ’s heart skipped a beat. “I have a ton of friends who live in that area, between Winnetka and Lake Forest and Highland Park,” said Happ, whose sister-in-law has family there. “I was reaching out to people all morning, checking on families, making sure everybody’s OK.
Emotional Ozzie Guillén reacts to Highland Park mass shooting

All of Chicagoland is reacting to the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that took place at the town's Fourth of July parade. The White Sox have a crucial divisional game against the Twins with this weighing on their hearts. Before the game, closer Liam Hendriks called out United States gun laws, citing how relaxed they are compared to obtaining a driver's license.
