Cubs release statement on Highland Park shooting

The White Sox were down once, and they came back. The White Sox were down twice, and they came back. The White Sox were down three times, and they came back. The White Sox were down four times, and they kept coming back. The White Sox fell behind the Twins five separate times on Wednesday, and they tied it up, every single time. Then, in the bottom of the tenth, after a passed ball and a Leury García single, the White Sox finally went ahead for a walkoff win. It was an energizing victory that prevented a sweep at the hands of the Twins, and was punctuated by a rip-roaring return from Eloy Jiménez. Was it perfect? No. Sox pitchers surrendered several more homers to the Twins, and there were more mistakes in the field. But for now, the team will focus on the good, and try to ride the vibes for a better series against the Tigers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO