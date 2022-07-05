Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a hit and run. According to a release from the Warner Robins police department officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory Street just before 10pm where a male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Watson. The victim’s identity has not been released and no description of the vehicle is available at this time.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO