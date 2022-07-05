ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

 2 days ago
MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car. Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it...

Cassandra Sanders
1d ago

it's one thing to fall asleep behind the wheel but to refuse treatment on the drivers behalf is just plain ridiculous. you should never refuse treatment after a wreck like this because you could have a serve head injury and not know about it. smdh

