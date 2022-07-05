ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Georgia: 1978 Union City murder remains unsolved

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – More than four decades later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still working to solve a cold case murder from 1978.

In June 1978, Stanley Earl Maske became the victim of a deadly shooting in his own home.

According to GBI officials, on June 8, 1978, at about 1:00 p.m., Maske was found deceased at his home, located at 4701 Flat Shoals Road, Bldg. 25, Apt. E, Union City, Georgia.

Maske was found inside of his kitchen and had suffered multiple gunshot woulds, according to officials.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is requesting any information on the case. Please contact the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.

