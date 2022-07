Chet Holmgren has been spoken about very highly since he got drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 draft. The 7-footer has all the tools to become an NBA great, drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant. And to those that didn't know why he put on a display in his first Summer League game to show exactly what makes him so good.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO